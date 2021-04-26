This May, Thariq and his family will lace up for one of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s signature events, RBC Race for the Kids: Home Edition. For 35 years, BC’s largest family fun run has pushed the limits of what’s possible in childhood cancer and mental health care.

This May, Thariq and his family will lace up for one of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s signature events, RBC Race for the Kids: Home Edition. For 35 years, BC’s largest family fun run has pushed the limits of what’s possible in childhood cancer and mental health care.

After battling cancer, a family rallies to help others in need

Register today for the RBC Race for the Kids: Home Edition

Shawna Imeson will never forget the day in the winter of 2018 that her life was forever changed. While she sat in a room with her husband and a team of specialists at BC Children’s Hospital, she received news that brought her to her knees: her three-year-old son had cancer.

“It was a heart-wrenching, stomach-twisting moment,” she recalled. “Since then, our family has been through awful moments – but I would take those over hearing ‘your son has cancer’ again.”

Weeks earlier, Thariq had a slight fever. At first, his parents thought it was a flu – but his symptoms became so severe that he could barely stand. Thariq was rushed to BC Children’s Hospital, where he was diagnosed with stage 4, high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare form of childhood cancer that begins in nerve tissue.

“I remember every night for that first month falling asleep and hoping that this was a bad dream,” Shawna said. “While trying to process how sick our boy was, we also had to discuss treatment.”

Experts at BC Children’s Hospital quickly developed an intensive plan that included chemotherapy, stem cell transplants, radiation and immunotherapy, which harnesses the body’s immune system to fight cancer. Over the next 18 months, Thariq endured 50 blood transfusions, four bone marrow biopsies, endless needle pokes, and hundreds of nights spent away from home.

Eventually, the treatment plan worked. In July, Thariq was declared in remission. Fast forward to today, and the six-year-old is now in kindergarten and living each day to the fullest. Thariq’s family is forever grateful for the care they received at BC Children’s Hospital – so when they learned they could help other kids and families battling childhood illnesses, they immediately stepped forward.

By registering for RBC Race for the Kids, supporters help advance childhood cancer programs and research, and support critical mental health initiatives at BC Children’s Hospital.

By registering for RBC Race for the Kids, supporters help advance childhood cancer programs and research, and support critical mental health initiatives at BC Children’s Hospital.

This spring, the whole family will be lacing up their runners to take part in one of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s signature events, RBC Race for the Kids: Home Edition. For 35 years, BC’s largest family fun run has pushed the limits of what’s possible in childhood cancer and mental health care. And for the second year, it’s being held as a virtual race that includes a month’s worth of fun-filled activities to help families stay healthy throughout May, as well as a race day celebration on June 6 that registrants can join from the comfort of their homes.

By registering for RBC Race for the Kids, supporters are helping advance childhood cancer programs and research, such as studies aimed at bringing novel therapies to the 20 per cent of kids with cancer who don’t respond to traditional treatments. Funds also support critical mental health initiatives at BC Children’s Hospital, ensuring kids from across the province – including for the 70 per cent with mental health challenges who don’t have the expert care they need – gain access to mental health resources and care.

“Donors played such an important part in helping us through our journey,” Shawna said. “We’re thrilled to have the chance to support other kids and families, while we have fun and stay active as a family.”

Register for RBC Race for the Kids at raceforthekidsbc.com.

BC Cancer FoundationFamiliesHealth and wellness

Previous story
The Future is FROZEN! M&M Food Market Franchise Opportunities

Just Posted

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: In midst of pandemic, let’s learn from mining village of Eyam

As history shows, travel bans and other safety precautions can save lives

(Black Press files)
UPDATE: Wrong home targeted in Pitt Meadows shooting

Mounties received a call around 2:45 a.m.

Jesse Sokol and Dena Jones started the Non-Judgmental Recovery Society that meets at the CEED Centre in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
New Maple Ridge drug recovery society makes no judgment

The Non-Judgmental Recovery Society meets weekly at the CEED Centre

Planter found in friend’s basement. (Special to The News)
Port Haney planter produces memories of historic brickyard

Remembering Port Haney Brick and Tile Company

A letter writer is concerned that too many people will refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccination which prevents society from getting the pandemic under control. (Ronan O’Doherty/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Please get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity

People can’t get back to normal life until most of the population is vaccinated.

Director Chloe Zhao, left, appears with actress Frances McDormand on the set of “Nomadland.” (Searchlight Pictures via AP)
VIDEO: ‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

The ‘Nomadland’ victory, while widely expected, nevertheless capped the extraordinary rise of Chloé Zhao

Inflation rose 2.2 per cent in March 2021 compared to March 2020, according to Statistics Canada. Month-to-month inflation rose 1.1 per cent in March over February. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Inflation up 2.2 per in March but figures reflect declines during pandemic

Monthly inflation rose 1.1 per cent in March over February

NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson speaks with the media about her private members bill regarding abandoned vessels, in Ottawa on Thursday, November 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. to add mental health, substance use support for youth to 15 communities

Roughly $56 million, as part of the 2021 provincial budget, will be used to launch the teams

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: Agassiz cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Susan Richards de Wit shared these photos of a Nunavut family who received care packages she sent from South Surrey. (Contributed photos)
Call for help in Nunavut reaches South Surrey

A retired RCMP officer’s quest for care packages spurred many to act

A syringe is loaded with COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Received 1st dose of COVID vaccine before April 6? B.C. says its time to register for 2nd

Individuals who have not registered via the provincial system should do so starting May 1

Investigators are on the scene of a serious one-car collision at Highway 11 and McCallum Road in Abbotsford on Monday morning (April 26). (PHOTO: Shane MacKichan)
Driver, 18, in critical condition after crash on Highway 11 in Abbotsford

Police say woman crashed into cement barrier after they tried to pull her over

When they heard about the drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday, April 25, the Crocker family wasted no time getting there. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Long line-up for shots at first drop-in vaccination clinic in Langley

Only residents of the “high-transmission” neighbourhood of South Langley Township were eligible

Most Read