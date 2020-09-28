Tall Timbers Golf Course has been divided into eight large acreages — the perfect place to launch your home-based business!

An acreage on a former golf course? It’s a hole in one!

Board horses, start a vineyard, open a driving range or follow your own home-based business dream

Before teeing off in the middle of your golf game, do you ever take a moment to appreciate the view?

Bright green fairways, healthy stands of trees, rolling hills, water features and gentle birdsong… wouldn’t it be great if you never had to leave?

Many golf courses around the world offer housing on the edge of the fairway, but in Langley there’s a rare opportunity to build your dream home right on the green.

Tall Timbers Golf Course has been divided into eight large estates — the perfect place to launch your home-based business!

Dream big

  • Equestrian: Open land for stables and pasture grazing, shelter in the tree stands, and golf cart paths for riding trails.
  • Hobby farm: Build a homestead then use the rest of your land for chickens, goats, emus, and a large vegetable or flower garden.
  • Berry farm or vineyard: With great proximity to Langley but plenty of room to grow, this land is a great spot to put down roots. With large parts of the land already cleared, you can get straight to planting.
  • Micro-brewery: Capitalize on the craft beer craze, with enough room to try growing your own hops!
  • Golf course or driving range: Use some of the existing infrastructure to set up a driving range or 9-hole course. Three properties from the original course have already been sold, but there’s still lots of land to take a swing.
  • Your business dream: Have you been dreaming during the upheaval of 2020? It’s time to take the next step, and put shovels in the ground on your business plan!

The properties

The former Tall Timbers Golf Course is in Langley Township at 56 Ave. and 232 St. Each parcel of land is unique, with gorgeous views of the Golden Ears mountains, varied topography and water features. All are zoned Agricultural Land Reserve, which allows for two homes on each property. Of the eight original lots, three have been sold and four are still available:

  • Lot 2: 40 acres. Could be subdivided into two 20 acre lots.
  • Lot 3: 20 acres with a small pond and two large hills that would make great home sites.
  • Lot 4: 12.4 acres.
  • Lot 7: 12.4 acres.

Reach out to Brent Linberg for more information or to schedule a tour. Email fraservalleygolf@shaw.ca, call 604-377-5429, or visit golftalltimbers.com.

AcreagesAgricultural Land ReserveReal estate

 

This could be your new front yard! Lot 3 has a small pond and two hills that would make great building sites.

Previous story
A bright future awaits for your cabinets

Just Posted

SHARE: Recent wildfire smoke didn’t seem to stop local fowl

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

IN THE PAGES: Libraries offer online educational alternatives for kids

Maple Ridge librarian Sarah Jost suggests a few websites parents might want to check out this fall

SHARE: Views offered from local dikes

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Sunny skies expected across Lower Mainland this week

After weeks of rain and smoke, Environment Canada forecasts clear skies and steady warm temperatures

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

World Farm Animals Day, Drink Beer Day and Virus Appreciation Day are all coming up this week

QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

Fall is normally the time when new television shows are released

Canadian ski resorts wrestle with pandemic-vs.-profit dilemma as COVID-19 persists

Few are actually restricting the total number of skiers they allow on the hill

Fraser Health confirms expanded COVID-19 testing services coming

Long lines, several days waiting list as demand for testing surges in region

Victoria-area RCMP locate high-risk sex offender thanks to help of taxi cab driver

Scott Jones wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, ‘a risk to women and girls,’ police say

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A (virtual) walk around the world by 88-year-old B.C. man

George Doi says it’s simple: ‘I like walking’

End of CERB means uncertainty for some, new system for others

As of a week ago, the CERB had paid out $79.3 billion to 8.8 million people

Horgan, Wilkinson trade barbs over MSP premiums, health care at campaign stops

Horgan called a snap election for Oct. 24 earlier this week

Most Read