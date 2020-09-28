An acreage on a former golf course? It’s a hole in one!

Tall Timbers Golf Course has been divided into eight large acreages — the perfect place to launch your home-based business!

Before teeing off in the middle of your golf game, do you ever take a moment to appreciate the view?

Bright green fairways, healthy stands of trees, rolling hills, water features and gentle birdsong… wouldn’t it be great if you never had to leave?

Many golf courses around the world offer housing on the edge of the fairway, but in Langley there’s a rare opportunity to build your dream home right on the green.

Tall Timbers Golf Course has been divided into eight large estates — the perfect place to launch your home-based business!

Dream big

Equestrian: Open land for stables and pasture grazing, shelter in the tree stands, and golf cart paths for riding trails.

Hobby farm: Build a homestead then use the rest of your land for chickens, goats, emus, and a large vegetable or flower garden.

Berry farm or vineyard: With great proximity to Langley but plenty of room to grow, this land is a great spot to put down roots. With large parts of the land already cleared, you can get straight to planting.

Micro-brewery: Capitalize on the craft beer craze, with enough room to try growing your own hops!

Golf course or driving range: Use some of the existing infrastructure to set up a driving range or 9-hole course. Three properties from the original course have already been sold, but there's still lots of land to take a swing.

Your business dream: Have you been dreaming during the upheaval of 2020? It's time to take the next step, and put shovels in the ground on your business plan!

The properties

The former Tall Timbers Golf Course is in Langley Township at 56 Ave. and 232 St. Each parcel of land is unique, with gorgeous views of the Golden Ears mountains, varied topography and water features. All are zoned Agricultural Land Reserve, which allows for two homes on each property. Of the eight original lots, three have been sold and four are still available:

Lot 2: 40 acres. Could be subdivided into two 20 acre lots.

Lot 3: 20 acres with a small pond and two large hills that would make great home sites.

20 acres with a small pond and two large hills that would make great home sites. Lot 4: 12.4 acres.

Lot 7: 12.4 acres.

Reach out to Brent Linberg for more information or to schedule a tour. Email fraservalleygolf@shaw.ca, call 604-377-5429, or visit golftalltimbers.com.

