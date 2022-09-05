BCAA celebrates reaching one million Members with a made-in BC contest to win a unique prize

To mark the milestone of becoming over One Million Members strong, BCAA has partnered with acclaimed Vancouver artist Carson Ting to create a collection of distinctive BCAA digital NFT art. Enter to win your own piece of commemorative digital artwork at bcaa.com/MillionStrong.

For 115 years, BCAA has been helping British Columbians move forward. The organization that started as a humble club of 11 automobile enthusiasts in Victoria now has more than a million Members, and they are not stopping there.

Whether it’s keeping us safe at home, on the road or wherever the next adventure might lead, today’s BCAA helps one in three BC households protect what matters most with insurance solutions, coming to our rescue at the roadside and providing everyday savings to help British Columbians get more out of life in BC and beyond.

That’s not to mention how BCAA helps people to get around in new eco-friendly ways, such as Evo Car Share around much of the lower mainland and Victoria and Evolve E-Bike Share, which launched in Whistler this summer.

“What’s cool about having over one million Members is that the more Members we have, the more good we can do,” says James McDermott, BCAA’s Brand Experience Director. It always feels pretty amazing when you hear that BCAA has saved someone’s day, but even more than that, we’ve always had this strong sense of purpose – everything we do supports making a positive difference and building stronger communities across BC and helping all British Columbians move forward.”

One Million Strong, Moving British Columbia Forward

The journey to one million BCAA Members is made up of millions of individual stories over the years: calm Roadside Assistance Service Technicians rescuing stranded drivers throughout the province, insurance specialists supporting families through the most stressful times, not only financially but with expert advice and genuine care. But beyond the everyday heroic moments, BCAA takes great pride in giving back in ways that improve the lives of British Columbians and communities throughout our province.

With a huge belief in the power of community, BCAA is committed to investing over $1 million into BC community programs, initiatives and partnerships each year. In doing so, it’s paving the way for a safer, more resilient and inclusive future for all British Columbians: keeping us safe at home and on the move, preparing us to face disasters with more confidence, supporting us when things go wrong, and helping us to feel protected and connected.

A one-of-a-kind celebration and commemorative NFT artwork

To mark the milestone of becoming over One Million Members strong, BCAA has partnered with acclaimed Vancouver artist Carson Ting to create a collection of distinctive BCAA digital NFT art which reflect the diversity of British Columbia and celebrates how every British Columbian is unique. Find out more about this unique collaboration and enter to win your own piece of commemorative digital artwork from the exclusive BCAA x Carson Ting BCBuns NFT Collection here.

