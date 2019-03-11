Because every Rice Straw counts!

New rice straw offers an innovative alternative to plastic

The Rice Straw Technologies team is excited to share the possibilities of an innovative rice-based technology to replace plastic straws.

Have you used – and thrown away – a plastic straw today?

As more cities and restaurants move to ban or remove plastic straws and similar products to reduce waste and rid the world’s oceans and rivers of plastic, businesses and residents alike are looking for alternatives.

Enter the rice straw, offering an eco-friendly, cost-effective solution with far better user experience to paper or reusable metal straws, says Rice Straw Technologies’ JK Park, one of four co-founders of from the Lower Mainland who are all passionate about making a difference for future generations.

“We have launched our straws to terrific response, but our vision is to create a full line of eco-friendly, compostable rice products that really have the power to make a difference for the food services industry, consumers and ultimately, the environment,” Park says.

Seeing the need for plastic alternatives, the Rice Straw Technologies team has been working for several years to provide Canadians with the same alternatives that are currently used by major corporations in nine other countries. Harnessing innovative rice-based technology created in Korea, the company began distributing rice straws here in January, and the buzz is growing. Here’s why:

The rice straw technology is a better alternative for several reasons:

  1. Rice straws are an eco-friendly alternative that are 100 per cent natural, biodegradable, compostable, edible and affordable.
  2. The unique technology allows for straws in all colours and sizes, including wider straws to accommodate drinks such as bubble tea, and can even include custom logos.
  3. Consumers prefer the rice straws to paper straws that can begin breaking down, creating an unwelcome taste and texture. Metal straws can also be challenging in how they feel and how easy they are to clean.
  4. “Our cost is significantly lower than what others can provide,” Park adds, noting that because rice is easily grown around the world, the straws are much more affordable than alternatives such as straws made from sugarcane.
  5. The Rice Straw Technologies team is keen to share the rewards of this innovate alternative, donating partial proceeds to environmentally focused organizations, Park says, inviting interested non-profits to get in touch.

“We like to say, one business can’t change the world, but it takes one business to start changing the world,” Park says.

Learn more about rice straws – including how to order for your restaurant – at ricestraw.ca and stay up to date with all the latest news and innovations on Facebook and Instagram.

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Maple Ridge looks at tacking on $500 fee for pot store applications

Extra fee will cover costs for reviewing applications

Maple Ridge foundation offers help to cancer patients

Sherry’s foundation provides care packages to those undergoing treatment at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital Cancer Centre

New breastfeeding group opens its doors in Maple Ridge

Group meets at St. George Maple Ridge every Tuesday

Celebrating Pi at Pitt Meadows secondary

Pi Day celebrated for the first time to change the culture of math at the school

Early On: Climbing on Participaction bandwagon

Little ones should be getting 180 minutes of exercise a day.

Celebrating Pi at Pitt Meadows secondary

Pi Day celebrated for the first time to change the culture of math at the school

Canadians mourn as victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash identified

At least 35 nationalities were among the dead, including 32 Kenyans

B.C. mom asks why she wasn’t told of daughter’s killer move to medium-security prison

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty asks for federal review of the prison transfer

Scheer urges Trudeau to let Wilson-Raybould speak further on SNC-Lavalin affair

MPs are to hold an emergency session of the House of Commons justice committee on Wednesday

B.C. student’s unique prom proposal was a ‘shoe-in’

Girl comes up with Croc-solid plan to ask longtime friend to event

Support for climate change action could wane if no help for coal workers: report

There are 16 coal-fired generating stations left in Canada, and nine mines for the ‘thermal coal’ that feeds them

Trump 2020 budget seeks $8.6B for wall

Top Democrats called the proposed cuts to essential services “dangerous.”

Canucks sign 19-year-old phenom Quinn Hughes

Defenceman gets three-year, entry-level deal with Vancouver

UPDATE: Waterfront Station reopened after fire alarm

All service out of the station was cancelled

Most Read