Building community for more than 80 years

If you’ve been a Maple Ridge resident for long, chances are you’ve worked with the Haney Builders Supplies team on home improvement projects, big or small.

With more than 80 years of supplying lumber and other raw materials for renovation or building projects, giving advice on the right products for the job and being your one-stop shop for household items, they’ve played a key role in building community – quite literally.

“Our customers become our friends,” says Ian Fisher, who’s been part of the Haney Builders team for almost 30 years. “They like our laid-back feel, where you’re not pressured at all. Plus our motto is, ‘Investing in people and communities as we grow together,’ and we’ve worked hard to try and keep that tradition going.”

Local leadership cares for the community

Moreover, as a part of the TIM-BR Mart Group, Haney Builders not only has access to a variety of unique building and construction products, they share TIM-BR Mart’s commitment to community.

Company owners Robert Stinson, who retired in 1981, and son Tom make supporting local charities a priority, especially those involving children. Organizations they’ve worked with over the years have ranged from the anti-bullying Pink Shirt Day and the Christmas Hamper Society to the War Amps’ CHAMPS program and Ducks Unlimited. However, it’s their annual Charity Golf Tournament for customers and suppliers – celebrating more than 30 years – that collectively raised more than $160,000 per year for the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation.

Changing to help you better

Through the decades, Haney Builders has constantly evolved to meet your building and home improvement needs and those of the growing Maple Ridge community. With separate divisions specializing in lumber, finishing, landscaping, paint and other products, you can find the right products for the right job, no matter what the size.

Discover ideas for your room or home updates

Check out Haney Builders’ design showroom, where you’ll find many finished examples using products found in-store, from walls, mouldings and windows to doors and kitchen cabinetry. And don’t be shy about asking for help on your design options, there are lots of different ways to go!

“We’ve always had good knowledgeable staff who can work with people from the contractors to the layperson who is just working on their first project,” Fisher says.

*****

For advice on your next job, large or small, drop by their fully stocked store on Dewdney Trunk Road any day of the week and speak to one of their experienced staffers. Even if you’re a browser, there’s no end to the ideas you can get here. You can also follow Haney Builders Supplies on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Haney Builders Supplies’ home show space pays tribute to the company’s long history in Haney and Maple Ridge.