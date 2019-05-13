Building differently: Discover the home you can’t wait to come home to

The Aristotle, a 173-home project planned for Langley, boasts homes designed for living, ample greenspace connecting both buildings, plus a resident-only clubhouse with spaces to socialize, exercise and create. Register at aristotleliving.com to stay up-to-date on the project.

“Our goal is simple: to create a place our residents can’t wait to come home to at the end of the day.”

It was with vision that the ML Emporio team embarked upon their newest project, The Aristotle.

Appreciating the Greek philosopher’s innovative way of viewing the world, the experienced local developers wanted to take a similar approach to their newest project, to create something out of the ordinary.

Coming to Langley’s bustling Willoughby neighbourhood, on 84th Avenue near 200th Street, The Aristotle features 173 one-, two- and three-bedroom homes in two West Coast-designed buildings.

Embracing a higher standard of livability for singles, couples and families, much time was spent on designing homes that are both open and well-considered – homes that have functional layouts maximizing usable space and floorplans that flow. Rather than taking a cookie-cutter approach, it was important for the builders to do it properly.

Discover a new home philosophy: From the start, The Aristotle has been designed for living. Understanding that you can’t have form without function, the design both looks beautiful and works for residents. For example, while contemporary interiors are flooded with natural light from expansive windows and patio doors, unique design features and materials ensure quiet enjoyment of your new home.

Enjoy amenities for life: Building more than homes, in The Aristotle, ML Emporio is building community – a place to welcome friends and family, and to meet and socialize with neighbours.

It started with considering what the ML Emporio team wanted in their own homes, and what they heard from others. In addition to the ample greenspace connecting both buildings, a resident-only clubhouse hosts spaces to socialize, exercise and create.

The result is state-of-the-art homes that offer outdoor living and relaxation areas, barbecues, a conference room/work space, party room and more.

Explore your bustling new neighbourhood: The neighbourhood itself is essential to The Aristotle. Willoughby puts you close to shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation, with schools, parks, golf and more just minutes away. And when you do need to venture farther from home, nearby transit and highway access make it easy!

With sales expected to launch in the next few months, register at aristotleliving.com to stay up-to-date on the project.

Bringing more than 25 years of development and construction experience to Aristotle, ML Emporio takes a thoughtful approach to building elevated homes for people in all stages of life, with a focus on quality, service and innovation.