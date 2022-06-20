Canadian Multiculturalism Day returns to Maple Ridge!

The fifth annual Canadian Multicultural Day brings a wide array of festivities from around the world to Maple Ridge June 25.

Get ready for a fun-filled day celebrating the unique blend of cultures at home in our community!

After two years as a virtual event, the Family Education & Support Centre is excited to welcome the community in person for Canadian Multiculturalism Day, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 25, at Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge!

“It’s very exciting to be back in person for this year’s event,” says Carolina Echeverri, the Centre’s Local Immigration Partnership Secretariat. “This is its fifth year, and it’s been growing every year. After the thousands who joined us virtually the last two years, we expect to see a great turn-out for this summer’s festival!”

This colourful, vibrant event celebrates the fact that we all bring something to the table, with multicultural performances, children’s crafts and activities, music and delicious food.

Attendees will have a chance to experience the fun and colour of India’s Holi Festival.

You’ll have the opportunity to experience things like the Hindu Festival, Holi, in which each spring, people across India and the rest of the world celebrate by throwing coloured water and powders on one another in joyous celebration.

Haney Farmers Market will also be present, you’ll find resources for newcomers to the community, and there’ll be games and rewards – put on your national clothing, you may win a prize!

“We’d like to thank all the volunteers for making this incredible day possible – for instance the Christian Life Assembly Church will be bringing about 20 volunteers to the event,” Echeverri says, also saluting all of the organizations that funded the event, including:

City of Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows Multicultural society

Maple Ridge Legion

Dr. Biju Matthew

Ministry of Children and Family Development

Province of BC

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Canada Summer Student

Canadian Multicultural Day offers a chance to experience and appreciate the many cultures that make our country great.

The Family Education & Support Centre invites everyone to put on their national clothing and come out and experience all the cultural diversity that comes together to make our community strong, vibrant and interesting!

Learn more about the Centre and the event on Facebook, online at familyed.bc.ca, or call them at 604-467-6055 before you head to the festival at Memorial Peace Park.

