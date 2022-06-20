The fifth annual Canadian Multicultural Day brings a wide array of festivities from around the world to Maple Ridge June 25.

The fifth annual Canadian Multicultural Day brings a wide array of festivities from around the world to Maple Ridge June 25.

Canadian Multiculturalism Day returns to Maple Ridge!

Family Education Support Centre hosts the community festival June 25

Get ready for a fun-filled day celebrating the unique blend of cultures at home in our community!

After two years as a virtual event, the Family Education & Support Centre is excited to welcome the community in person for Canadian Multiculturalism Day, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 25, at Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge!

“It’s very exciting to be back in person for this year’s event,” says Carolina Echeverri, the Centre’s Local Immigration Partnership Secretariat. “This is its fifth year, and it’s been growing every year. After the thousands who joined us virtually the last two years, we expect to see a great turn-out for this summer’s festival!”

This colourful, vibrant event celebrates the fact that we all bring something to the table, with multicultural performances, children’s crafts and activities, music and delicious food.

Attendees will have a chance to experience the fun and colour of India’s Holi Festival.

Attendees will have a chance to experience the fun and colour of India’s Holi Festival.

You’ll have the opportunity to experience things like the Hindu Festival, Holi, in which each spring, people across India and the rest of the world celebrate by throwing coloured water and powders on one another in joyous celebration.

Haney Farmers Market will also be present, you’ll find resources for newcomers to the community, and there’ll be games and rewards – put on your national clothing, you may win a prize!

“We’d like to thank all the volunteers for making this incredible day possible – for instance the Christian Life Assembly Church will be bringing about 20 volunteers to the event,” Echeverri says, also saluting all of the organizations that funded the event, including:

  • City of Maple Ridge
  • Ridge Meadows Multicultural society
  • Maple Ridge Legion
  • Dr. Biju Matthew
  • Ministry of Children and Family Development
  • Province of BC
  • Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
  • Canada Summer Student
Canadian Multicultural Day offers a chance to experience and appreciate the many cultures that make our country great.

Canadian Multicultural Day offers a chance to experience and appreciate the many cultures that make our country great.

The Family Education & Support Centre invites everyone to put on their national clothing and come out and experience all the cultural diversity that comes together to make our community strong, vibrant and interesting!

Learn more about the Centre and the event on Facebook, online at familyed.bc.ca, or call them at 604-467-6055 before you head to the festival at Memorial Peace Park.

CommmunityCulture

Most Read

Previous story
For 50 years, giving clients a soft place to land

Just Posted

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Literary love for dear ol’ Dad

Maple Ridge’s Isabella Muzzolini (10), seen here playing with Georgia during an NCAA match, has joined SFU. (Mackenzie Miles/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge NCAA soccer player brings her talents to SFU

Another of Shan Pauls’ photos was also shortlisted. This one of an agile cedar waxwing working quickly and diligently to gather food for its babies who were apparently chattering in a tree not too far away. The bird attempted to ingest the Saskatoon berry, but was really struggling in its haste, said Pauls. “All of a sudden, the bird flung the berry into the air, gulped it down whole and flew off to the littles. What a delightful, sweet treat for the fledglings and for me.” (Special to The News)
PHOTOS: You be the nature photo judge

TransLink is defending its operation of HandyDART, after a critical letter from the union president. (HandyDART Users Guide)
LETTER: TransLink boosted HandyDART service while reducing fees, VP says