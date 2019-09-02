Chart your future! Find affordable college tuition, flexible class schedules

Enrolling at one of Western Community College’s three campuses, in Surrey, South Surrey or Abbotsford, could be your next step toward a bright future career.

When changing jobs or pursuing a full-time career for the first time is near the top of your to-do list, it can be an exciting time.

One of the best ways to prepare for the next stage in your working life is to learn new skills, says Gurpal Dhaliwal, President of Western Community College. When you can find affordable tuition and flexible part-time or full-time studies, it’s easy to get started, he adds.

Learn more about Western Community College programs at two open houses this month:

Dental assistant course popular: In this 40-week program based at the 24th Avenue campus in South Surrey, students receive hands-on training and preparation for the National Dental Assistant Examining Board. “We’re the only school in B.C. with an on-site clinic providing a full range of treatments to the public. Upon completing the program, students will be able to perform the duties as outlined by the Certified Dental Surgeons of British Columbia,” Dhaliwal says. Drop by the campus on Sunday, Sept. 8 between noon and 2 p.m. to find out more. Learn about the law: The Diploma in Paralegal Studies is one of WCC’s newest courses, a 74-week program that prepares you for a challenging career as a paralegal or legal administrative assistant. Hear more at an open house Saturday, Sept. 21 (3 to 5 p.m.) at the 120th Street campus in Surrey. Positive job prospects: The college’s pharmacy assistant program enjoys a placement rate of nearly 100 per cent, Dhaliwal says. The 28-week (full-time) program gets you ready to join the Lower Mainland’s fast-growing area of pharmacy work. Join the health care ranks: Given the Lower Mainland’s aging population and increasing care needs, Health Care Assistant continues to be WCC’s most popular program. You can complete the courses in 24 weeks (full-time) or 37 weeks, attending part-time in the evenings or on weekends.

Bright new learning spaces

Western Community College has new campuses close to you in Surrey, South Surrey and Abbotsford. The college is accepting students for courses in 11 different areas of study and 40 programs, with start times throughout the year.

The wide range of occupations students train for at WCC offer good careers with opportunities for advancement, Dhaliwal says. And with the college accredited by the B.C. Private Training Institutions Branch, some credits are transferable, which means you can work for a while then study for a degree at university or college. “Their work in the field can be a good stepping stone for a lot of other careers,” he says.

Flexible tuition financing

If finances are a barrier to your enrolment, financial aid is available, including an in-house program featuring monthly payments.

Western Community College is accredited by Education Quality Assurance (EQA), Student AidBC and Designated BC Private Training Institutions Branch and can help launch you into your new career. Find a full list of programs at westerncommunitycollege.ca or at any of the campuses. Or call 604-594-3500 to speak with an advisor.