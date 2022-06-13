Choosing the best exterior doors in 2022 – everything you should know

If your current entry doors are drafty and you’ve experienced a significant increase in your energy bills, it’s probably time to consider installing new units.

But with so many options on the market, it might be challenging for homeowners to choose the right replacement doors for the house exterior and energy efficiency boost.

That’s why we’ve prepared this post to guide you through the most popular door options and help you choose the perfect one for your needs. Interested? Keep reading!

Popular Door Types for Canadian Houses

It’s no secret that the Canadian climate is harsh, and the weather changes might be extreme. That’s why the most challenging point when choosing your new exterior doors is to go with the right type that not only complements your house design perfectly but also endures the climate of the region you live in.

That’s why the most popular options among Canadian homeowners are:

Steel exterior doors. These doors are made with galvanized steel and composite materials for maximum security and durability. Steel doors are not the best when it comes to energy efficiency, but they still offer a great level of insulation to help you cut down on energy bills since Energy Star-certified doors are about 15 per cent more efficient than any average models.

Fibreglass exterior doors. Want to get a wood-looking door with low maintenance and maximum energy efficiency? Then, fibreglass units are your best bet. These units do not dent, warp and scratch, offering maximum energy efficiency performance.

Glass exterior doors. If you want to add maximum value to your aesthetics, you can use steel or fibreglass doors with inserted glass panels. It might decrease the level of energy efficiency, but it will definitely boost the market price of your home.

Aspects to Keep in Mind When Buying & Installing New Entry Doors

Deciding on the correct door type for your house is only half the story. You should also make sure the preferred door model meets and even exceeds industry standards:

Energy Star rating. Check whether your replacement doors are certified by this organization to ensure energy efficiency won’t be an issue.

Panel or glass entry doors. It's also crucial to decide whether you want to go with panel or glass units since it determines the door's ultimate level of energy efficiency.

Right configuration. Single, double or door with sidelites? There are many configurations to match your house exterior and rough opening.

Professional installation. Door replacement is not a DIY home improvement. If installed poorly, you won't get the maximum out of your renovation project. It is highly advised to get professional help from a reliable door company with in-house installers.

Takeaway

Door replacement is definitely one of the best home improvement projects that brings homeowners ROIs up to 91 per cent. So if you want to improve your house aesthetics, boost property value and increase energy efficiency, it’s high time to consider installing new exterior doors this year.

