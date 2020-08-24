Christopherson House residence welcomes Maple Ridge seniors

The Columbus Charities Association is now offering more housing resources for Maple Ridge seniors thanks to the recent addition of another apartment complex to its roster of residences.

Christopherson House – formerly known as Legion House, as it was operated by the Royal Canadian Legion – offers 19 one-bedroom independent living suites at 11797 Burnett St. in Maple Ridge. While seven homes are currently occupied, the remaining suites are ready to welcome residents, says Mike Garisto, from Columbus Charities Association.

“Columbus Homes has operated in the Greater Vancouver area for 50 years – our first building in Vancouver turned 50 this year – and we now have eight seniors’ homes under our banner,” Garisto says.

Built in 2002, the safe and secure Craftsman-styled building is designed to provide affordable homes with a variety of amenities for men, women and couples age 55+. The $1,895 rent includes meals, hydro, bus trips and more, and laundry facilities are also available on-site, Garisto notes, adding that Christopherson House is a great place for couples to relax and enjoy their senior years together.

Based on congregational living, Christopherson House residents can enjoy their dietitian-designed, chef-prepared meals in the dining room, or take them back to their room if they prefer. A common area also offers space to connect with fellow residents over cards, games or other activities.

Recognizing the value of community connections for ongoing wellness, regular bus trips are planned, while the building’s proximity to shopping, restaurants and other services makes it easy to get out and explore.

To learn more about the residential opportunities at Christopherson House or Columbus Charities Association’s other properties, visit colchar.org or call today to arrange a tour – 604-250-6444.

***

Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus councils of Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, Columbus Charities Association provides affordable seniors’ housing. A registered charity, CCA aims to provide conveniently located, affordable, multi-cultural and home-like seniors’ housing, allowing all residents to live with respect and dignity in a supportive setting.