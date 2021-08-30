Community amenities meet the great outdoors in Harrison Ridge

Harrison Ridge’s bright and spacious 3- to 4-bedroom West Coast homes are designed for family living, and offer views to the Fraser River and Woodside Mountain.

The much-anticipated launch of Phase 4 of the Harrison Ridge development in Agassiz’s Harrison Highlands is just around the corner, and local home buyers are taking note.

Perfectly positioned against a beautiful backdrop of forested hills with views to the Fraser River, this townhome project sits within a larger master-planned community of both single- and multi-family homes. Home buyers appreciate the ideal mix of urban amenities and outdoor recreation opportunities, not to mention an appealing price point.

With Phase 3 at 67 per cent sold, Harrison Ridge developer Soon Kim is excited to announce the Sept. 25 launch of Phase 4. With its broad appeal, this next phase is expected to continue welcoming a mix of first-time buyers, growing families and empty-nesters, who appreciate being so close to so many outdoor recreation opportunities while also having community amenities nearby. When destinations farther afield beckon, Highway 1 is nearby.

Responsive and adaptable design

Maintaining the affordability of the townhomes has been key, with strata fees at just $100 per unit.

Innovative solutions include the project’s recently completed playground, for example. While built by the Harrison Ridge team, ownership will be transferred to the municipality, a move that both opens it for use to the entire community, and removes the maintenance costs from the shoulders of residents.

Work is underway at Harrison Ridge’s newly installed playground, which will enjoy quite the view!

The project team has also proven both adaptable and responsive throughout development. As buyers experienced this summer’s record-setting heat, the builders stepped up to add a heat pump to the residences – both energy-efficient for those heating and cooling bills, and ensuring year-round indoor comfort.

The bright and spacious 3- to 4-bedroom West Coast homes are designed for the way we live.

Inside, vaulted top-floor ceilings – a welcome design feature not seen in many comparable homes – and expansive windows create an airy, light-filled setting with gorgeous views. Walkout basements and large decks complement the indoor-outdoor living West Coast families love.

In addition to a garage, each home also has a full, six-metre driveway, room for a full-size truck, Kim notes. There’s also built-in capacity to add future aging-in-place features in some homes, like an elevator or main-floor master suite.

To learn more, visit online or register to stay-up-to-date with the latest Harrison Ridge offerings, including Phase 4 – coming soon!

HarrisonRidgeReal estate