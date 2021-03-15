Customer comments say it all: For tired, worn cabinets, try this!

Tracy Booth takes his customer reviews seriously: Not only do they confirm his Gleam Guard team’s cabinet refinishing provides the results clients want, they ensure the service matches the quality finish.

Refinishing customer Karen was thrilled with the like-new results for her 17-year-old cabinets: “The technician worked hard all day and was very clean and polite. I had some sticky glue on (the cabinets) and owner Tracy took extra time and effort and managed to get it off. My cupboards look like new!”

Customer Chris agrees: “Definitely added years to our kitchen cabinets. AND we really appreciated that they came back to do some minor touch-ups. We are very happy!”

And THAT’s exactly what Tracy likes to hear, says the owner of Gleam Guard Cabinet Refinishing, BBB-accredited with an A+ rating, and serving Maple Ridge and the Greater Vancouver region.

So why refinish rather than replace your cabinets? Here’s what homeowners themselves are saying:

Cost – to you and the environment: “Gleam Guard gave us a thorough and honest estimate. We had him refinish our kitchen and bath cabinets. They turned out looking like new…It was a fraction of what it would have cost us to replace our cabinets and they sparkle now,” says customer Mary. By bringing new life to the cabinets you love, you save unnecessary materials going to the landfill and save yourself thousands of dollars! While a complete kitchen renovation can come in at $20,000 or $30,000, your Gleam Guard cabinet refinishing can be just $2,000, depending on the number of cabinets or furnishings to refinish. The process is quick and easy. “Cabinets look amazing, no mess, no smell, done in a day,” commented Rob, with his five-star review. With no demolition, construction or installation, the entire dust-free process takes only a day or two. In fact, all you need to do is clean off your counters! It’s important to note that while cabinets can go slightly lighter or darker, Gleam Guard technicians restore the wood to its original appearance, they don’t change the appearance. (And they do laminate, too!) Proper prep for a long-lasting finish. “After two full days of meticulous cleaning, matching existing stain, and sealing, our kitchen looks like new,” says Nancy. Like any home project, careful preparation ensures the look you get will be the look you love … for years! After giving the surface a good scrub, your technician will professionally match and apply the new colour, then apply a wood floor finish, creating an easy-clean surface that will protect your cabinets from water, grease and dust. “Our kitchen cabinets had 20 years of grease and grime build up and the finish was worn around the handles. After 2 days of meticulous work, our cabinets look brand new.”

Ready to experience the Gleam Guard difference for yourself? To get back the cabinets and woodwork you love, visit gleamguardcabinetrefinishing.ca, or book your consultation today at info@gleamguard.com or 604-218-7470.

Home & GardenHome ImprovementRenovations