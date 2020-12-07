Discover footwear to walk you through every occasion

Let the local experts help you find the perfect pair of shoes this season

John Laanstra, owner of Payton and Buckle, is looking forward to helping you find the perfect pair of shoes!

Finding shoes that suit your style and keep up with your lifestyle can be easier said than done. A fancy pair of flats might not be the most suitable footwear for a leisurely park stroll, just as your runners aren’t the shoes to strap on for an important work meeting.

That said, there is a path to high-quality shoes that can walk you through any occasion.

This year, a popular choice for men and women alike has been Rieker Shoes, notes John Laanstra, owner of Payton and Buckle. If you’re looking for an excuse to pick up a pair, here’s three!

Take advantage of the unique anti-stress technology to help you comfortably tackle any terrain.

Reputation – Founded in Germany more than 100 years ago, Rieker is a well-known brand with a reputation to match the high quality of their shoes. With years of shoe-making experience under their belt, they’ve been able to to develop and perfect a unique anti-stress technology. Featured in all of their shoes, the unique approach uses lightweight material in the soles to help absorb the shock as you walk, optimizing comfort. Rieker Shoes offer shoes lovers a wide array of choices, with many colours, fabrics and styles to choose from. Function – The combination of shock-absorbing thick soles, arch support, breathability, flexibility and cushioning optimize the Rieker brand’s functionality. The shoes also mould to the conforms of your feet to prevent rubbing and irritation. And better yet, you don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort! Variety – With a wide selection of men’s and women’s styles, from lace-ups to slip-ons, not to mention a variety of colours and fabrics, you’ll find an option for just about every situation. Whether you find yourself travelling city streets or strolling scenic nature trails, a pair of Riekers will keep up with any terrain!

Rieker Shoes provides men and women high-quality footwear.

Locally owned and operated for over 80 years, Payton and Buckle has you – and your feet – covered!

The knowledgeable staff are happy to help, safely and at a distance of course! The team follows all COVID health and safety protocols so they can continue to do what they love – bringing fashionable and comfortable footwear to the community. And, by shopping local you can feel good knowing that you’re making a difference in your very own backyard!

Get inspired today at paytonandbuckle.com and visit them in store and try your next favourite pair of shoes on for size!

