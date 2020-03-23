Driving home community

Maple Ridge Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has served Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows since 1971, and from the start, they’ve envisioned a dealership that’s more than a business, it’s an integral part of the community.

For a local business to mark success for close to 50 years, you know it takes more than keen financial sense, quality products and exceptional service.

It takes community.

That philosophy starts with customers, explains Dan Reaveley, and he should know. Reaveley started with the dealership as a teen, waving to customers as the dealership mascot, before working his way up to his current position – general manager.

“I believe, not only as the dealership, but as an individual, we have an obligation to give back,” Reaveley reflects.

And that means that when you choose Maple Ridge Chrysler for your vehicle needs, you’re also supporting your friends, neighbours and vital community programs. Here’s a look at some of the many organizations your support has allowed:

This fundraiser is just ducky! Through the years, the dealership has donated numerous vehicles for the ever-popular Rotary Duck Race, which last year raised more than $84,000 for local youth and senior organizations, sports groups and school parent advisory councils in the community. And the winner? They drive home an oh-so-cool a Fiat 124 Spider convertible!

Community focused funding: Significant annual grants to the Maple Ridge Community Foundation have helped the organization meet immediate needs in the community.

Support for local children: Maple Ridge Chrysler is a significant contributor to the Charlene Reaveley Children’s Charity, in memory of Reaveley’s wife, who was killed by an impaired driver in 2011. The volunteer-run charity offers support and assistance to families with children experiencing the loss of a loved one. The dealership also supports school hot lunches through Friends in Need. “Coming from a big family, I think it’s really important to do what we can to support families and children,” Reaveley says.

Helping local youth and athletes get busy: The dealership is a primary sponsor of the Pitt Meadows Arena, the Albion Soccer Club and Greg Moore Youth Centre, so when your teams get busy, it’s possible in part because you choose to shop locally for your vehicles.

A lift when it’s needed: And just how do all those red kettles get where they need to be each holiday season? In the back of a Maple Ridge Chrysler van! The dealership has supported the Salvation Army Kettle Drive for many years, in addition to providing shuttle support for programs like Variety Club.

Now, Reaveley and his team are preparing to take their community efforts to the next level. In addition to financial contributions, “we’re currently looking at starting a program at Maple Ridge Chrysler to get more involved as active volunteers in the community,” he says.

As a Chrysler Five Star-Certified dealership, Maple Ridge Chrysler has earned the highest recognition Chrysler Canada awards for exceptional customer service. To learn more about how shopping locally for your next vehicle can support your community, visit mapleridgechrysler.com and stay up to date with the latest news on Facebook.

