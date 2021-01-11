Find your fit with fashionable footwear + knowledgeable advice

The store boasts an inventory of high-quality, stylish shoes that can walk you through every occasion.

When it comes to finding the perfect pair of shoes, the search can be easier said than done. With thousands of brands to choose from, how do you know which is best for your needs … and your feet?

It starts with quality products, paired with the expert advice from knowledgeable professionals who can walk you through your many options.

“Everyone’s different and not all shoes work for every foot, but by offering a variety of top-quality products and styles, we help make sure customers walk away with the footwear they’re looking for,” says John Laanstra, owner of Payton & Buckle. Here’s a look at some of the distinctive brands you’ll find in-store:

Miz Mooz: Since their inception in 2001, Miz Mooz has been known for their stylish and wearable footwear. Striving to produce shoes of exceptional quality at an accessible price, their leathers are ethically minded from tanneries in Europe, ensuring your shoes look as good as they feel! With rubberized soles, cushioned footbeds, adjustable closures and supportive stacked heels, they’re meant to walk you through every occasion – comfortably and stylishly of course. Boasting both modern and timeless styles, Miz Mooz shoes are known for their unexpected details and unique designs, making them as fun as the person who wears them. Vionic: Established in 1979, the men’s and women’s shoes at Vionic offer arch support technology in high-quality, breathable materials, such as soft suede or durable leather. Each shoe, slipper and sandal is equipped with a contour engineered to support your body’s alignment from the ground up. With up-to-date styles in a variety of colours, no matter your plans, Vionic will have you looking and feeling your best! Bueno: Bringing top-quality products to the footwear industry since 1950, Bueno shoes combine style and comfort, with hand-worked leathers, soft insoles and supple linings. Manufactured in Turkey, they’re recognized internationally for their outstanding quality and workmanship.

The knowledgeable staff at Payton and Buckle are happy to walk you through your shoe selection process, staying with you every step of the way!

With more than eight decades of experience bringing the best shoes to the Fraser Valley, it’s easy to see why Payton and Buckle is a favourite for many footwear fanatics!

By following all provincial COVID health and safety protocols, it ensures the knowledgeable staff can continue to safely deliver their expert advice. And, you can feel good by picking up a pair of shoes knowing that your purchase is making a difference in your own backyard!

Visit them online today to start your shopping and visit them in store to try them on!

You can also check out their Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on latest happenings.

RELATED READING: Discover footwear to walk you through every occasion

Shoes