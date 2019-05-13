For comfort and style, your summer shoe search starts here!

Experience the comfort of Vionic shoes at Payton and Buckle in the Fraser Valley

You can be fashionable in casual shoes with Vionic, available at Payton and Buckle Fine Footwear in the Fraser Valley.

With the sunny, warm weather upon us, it’s time to celebrate the season of summer shoes and sandals!

But the great news is that your quest for style doesn’t mean foregoing comfort.

If you’re on the hunt for new pairs, you can have both, says John Laanstra, owner of Payton and Buckle Fine Footwear in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Pitt Meadows.

Support and style go together

At this time of year, Laanstra finds himself fielding many requests for Vionic shoes, well known for their combination of support and seasonal fashion.

“For people who have had them before, they ask for them by name,” he says. “The season is changing and we’re heading toward summer, so people come looking for more lightweight and open shoes.”

A mandate for comfort and fashion

Maureen Rhodes, vice-president for Vionic Canada, says her company’s goal is always to create “fashionable footwear with supportive footbeds.” While there are many different shapes and sizes of feet out there, one thing everyone has in common, she says, is they want to be comfortable.

“Everybody needs to be more comfortable in every walk of life, whether it’s going to work or going to the beach,” she says. “And most people don’t get enough support in their footwear.”

You’ll find a broad selection locally

With their solid track record, Laanstra makes it a point to be well stocked on Vionic shoes, for both women and men. You’ll find everything from various styles of walking shoes, sandals and flip-flops to high-fashion women’s shoes with a gathered ruffle, and many models that are adjustable for your foot width.

For those hard-to-fit feet, “Vionic shoes tend to fit a little more on the generous size,” Rhodes says.

Find yourself ‘unstoppable’

As Vionic fans have found, Rhodes adds, “you can be that fashionable woman who wants to look your best all the time and be up-to-date, but you don’t want to sacrifice comfort, whether you’re going to work every day, are a stay-at-home mom, or a retiree.”

No matter what style you choose for the upper part of your shoe, you’ll always have that biomechanically correct footbed keeping you comfortable, and as the Vionic slogan goes, “When you’re comfortable, you’re unstoppable.”

Stop by for a test walk

Trying on those shoes or sandals for size and feel is the best way to understand what Vionics can do for you. Find them at your nearest Payton and Buckle store. Follow their latest shoe news on Facebook and Instagram.

 

You can find a wide selection of super-comfortable Vionic shoes in all types of fashions at Payton and Buckle Fine Footwear in the Fraser Valley.

