You’ll notice the luxury at Legacy on Park Avenue first, and appreciate the thoughtful craftsmanship and attention-to-detail once you move in.

You’ll notice the luxury at Legacy on Park Avenue first, and appreciate the thoughtful craftsmanship and attention-to-detail once you move in.

For his final project, this developer held nothing back

Langley’s renaissance has its centrepiece, and you can live there

For over 47 years, Erich Jaeger built quality buildings throughout the Lower Mainland, establishing a standard for thoughtful design and lasting craftsmanship. But when you’re growing your career, compromising with collaborators and stressed about budgets it’s not always possible to make a grand artistic statement.

So for his final act — his legacy piece — Jaeger and JMC Properties pulled out all the stops. The result is the Legacy on Park Avenue, a building of 69 luxurious residences that casts a striking silhouette, with the meticulous construction to back it up.

“It’s the kind of building that wouldn’t make sense to a regular developer. He could have built right up to the property line, but wanted to dedicate lots of room to landscaping. He could have chosen a simpler design or cheaper materials, but profit isn’t his primary motivator,” says Ben Gauer from the Legacy on Park Avenue. “It’s a passion project: the culmination of his life’s research, designed to last for generations and still look stunning.”

Attention to detail

Take a drive past 20416 Park Ave. and you’ll see the unique curves of the nearly complete building, but the impact of Legacy on Park Avenue isn’t just skin deep.

The Cross Laminated Timber construction is not only a green, renewable choice, but also allows for larger open spaces without pillars or ceiling drops. Floors are genuine white oak hardwood with cork underlay for sound control, and hung ceilings aren’t directly connected to the floor above, which makes for even more sound control.

“We’ve all heard stories of poorly built condominiums plagued with flooding and fire. Insurance people love Legacy. The sprinklers are recessed into the ceiling so they aren’t triggered by residents accidentally hitting them. Every residence’s bathroom and laundry room has a floor drain, so issues in one room don’t flood the floors below,” Gauer says.

Quality attracts quality

A once-in-a-lifetime building calls to a special kind of resident. Legacy on Park Avenue is building not just homes, but a community of professionals who appreciate quality craftsmanship.

“This is a building that will last for 200 years, and will still be turning heads. A renaissance has already begun in Langley, and this is its centrepiece. The residents investing in Legacy are interested in something different, something special. It’s an impressive group of people — the kind of place where you’re going to love networking with your neighbours.”

Book a sales appointment now! Schedule a tour of 20416 Park Ave. at legacylangley.com/book-an-appointment, call 1-888-880-8283 or email sales@legacylangley.com. Residents move in Summer 2021.

Condos

 

Bathrooms and laundry rooms at Legacy on Park Avenue are equipped with floor drains… and luxurious interior design!

Bathrooms and laundry rooms at Legacy on Park Avenue are equipped with floor drains… and luxurious interior design!

Cross laminated timber construction at the Legacy on Park Avenue allows for spacious living spaces without pillars or walls.

Cross laminated timber construction at the Legacy on Park Avenue allows for spacious living spaces without pillars or walls.

Previous story
ONLINE farmers’ market brings more OFFLINE family time

Just Posted

A partial image from the painting Kanaka Creek by Eric Hotz, which in the exhibit at the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery.
A Study of Nature exhibition opens at Pitt Meadows Art Gallery

Eric Hotz paintings feature familiar scenes from across the Lower Mainland

Shannon Belsito took this photo on Thursday morning, indicating the true arrival of spring. “Feeling the inspiring beauty and freshness of spring with these gorgeous magnolia blossoms near Kanaka Creek that just popped after the rain.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Spring has arrived in all its splendor

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

A small memorial to Rich Goulet was started at Pitt Meadows Secondary after his recent death. (Neil Corbett/The News)
LETTER: Rename Pitt Meadows school gym in coach’s honour

Rich Goulet was considered one of the provinces best basketball coaches and died recently

Doug Nolin, a Maple Ridge senior, snapped this picture of his pet pigeons taking flight down by the old Albion ferry dock. “What a beautiful land we live in,” he said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Chirp, chirp: Ridge senior captures pigeons taking flight

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Pamela Franklin captured this picture of a raccoon in Maple Ridge, “chilling” in her backyard, on her storage bin. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Lounging in the spring sun

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

People take part in an anti-curfew protest in Montreal on Sunday April 11, 2021. Hundreds of people gathered in Old Montreal tonight in defiance of a new 8 p.m. curfew. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giuseppe Valiante
VIDEO: Hundreds defy Montreal’s 8 p.m. curfew in violent, destructive protest

Quebec reported 1,535 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as well as five additional deaths linked to the virus

A volunteer disinfects a historical Mohabat Khan mosque ahead of the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
For Canadian Muslims, second pandemic Ramadan is a time of hope and sadness

Many members of the association are trying to find ways ‘to help people stay connected to one another’

South Surrey farmland, March 2020. The province’s crackdown on secondary residences sparked protests that have the NDP government engaged in a lengthy rewrite of its legislation. (Tracy Holmes/Peace Arch News)
B.C. NDP now wants to keep even ‘non-farmers’ on the land

‘Grandfathering’ of second residences extended again

Photos of Vancouver Canucks players are pictured outside the closed box office of Rogers Arena in downtown Vancouver Thursday, April 8, 2021. The Vancouver Canucks say 25 players and coaches have tested positive during a COVID-19 outbreak that involves a variant of the virus. It is now the biggest reported outbreak in the NHL this season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canucks’ return to practice pushed back as player added to COVID protocol list

COVID outbreak has led to eight games being cancelled

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine booking website appears to be down as of the morning of Monday, April 12, 2021. (Black Press Media)
UPDATE: B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine booking back up after maintenance

Caller told to call back later in the day

People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. Whistler which is a travel destination for tourists around the world is seeing the effects of travel bans due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Adults living, working in Whistler, B.C., eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

The move comes as the province deals with a rush of COVID-19 and variant cases in the community

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: RCMP investigating after child, 6, dies at motel in Duncan, B.C.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances around the child’s death

Cali Martinez carries Sheba to safety after being stuck on an Ocean Park cliffside. (Nicole Lunde photo)
Senior dog rescued after being stuck on Surrey cliffside for 10 days

Sheba, 16, was reunited with her family

Most Read