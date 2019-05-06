Get rid of the grime! Spring cleaning time hits the Fraser Valley

Giving your home or building a refresh can be easy in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

No matter what size your roof or building exterior cleaning project is, Lil Squirt Powerwashing will take it on. lilsquirtpowerwashing.com

Do you groan at the prospect of climbing up on a ladder to clean out your gutters, or scrubbing that moss off your roof or driveway? And are those windows just a little too high to reach them for a proper cleaning?

Whether it’s your home or commercial building, spring cleaning in the Fraser Valley can mean putting in lots of elbow grease. But it doesn’t have to be your own, says Shawn Townley of Lil Squirt Power Washing.

“We had that cold snap in February and as soon as the first bit of sunshine starts to come out, everyone wants to get ready for spring and spending time outside,” he says.

Being in the green not always a good thing

Moss on your roof is never a good thing, but green mould on your siding, deck and railings, or driveways can be unhealthy and can spread quickly, Shawn says. “Mould isn’t good for people and the rainy season is when it really explodes. It’s good to take care of that now to be able to enjoy your home and your outside areas.”

Lil Squirt has various ways of getting rid of the mould, from power washing to hand brushing using special inhibitors to keep it from coming back this year.

Here are other ways Lil Squirt keeps your home or business clean and healthy:

House softwash gives overall clean Getting rid of the grime that clings to your home’s exterior can make it sparkle, from siding to downspouts, painted trim to deck floors. Roof and gutter work combined Not only do they remove moss and algae from your roof, and use a special cleaning solution to prevent future growth, the debris in your gutters will be gone, and the downspouts flushed. Squeaky clean windows Like the spot-free rinse at the car wash, this service gets your windows streak-free. Ask about screen cleaning! Don’t forget the dryer vents Want to help prevent a fire inside your home? Have Lil Squirt remove all lint and dirt clogging your dryer vents and hoses as a way to keep heat from building up.

Shared pride in the community

Lil Squirt is proud of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows and keeping community spaces clean is just as important as homes and businesses. That’s why they’ve been volunteering to clean up neighbourhood signs and other items.

“I saw a couple of signs that were just filthy, so I cleaned them It was really well received, so I started looking around for other things in the community that needed cleaning,” Shawn says. He started with playground equipment and expects to do more, removing graffiti and grime for non-profit groups.

*****

Residential houses keep Lil Squirt busy, but commercial jobs are also a big part of the mix, from stratas and condos to underground parkades and window cleaning. Give Shawn a call at 604-603-6648 or visit them online. You can also follow Lil Squirt on Facebook.