Grandma and Grandpa are out of office — it’s our turn for a vacation!

Escape your to-do list and the crowds with a fall getaway to Kamloops

After a summer putting other people first, take some time for yourself this autumn with a vacation to Kamloops. Photo: New Parallel Productions/Tourism Kamloops

Summer may not have gone exactly as planned, but there’s still time to squeeze a bit of sunshine out of this year. You probably spent a big chunk of July and August looking after grandkids — they’re little angels, but now it’s time to put YOUR dreams first. The kids are back in school, the crowds are gone, and the gorgeous fall colours are just starting to emerge.

When you’re itching to travel, all roads lead to Kamloops. You pack your bags, and we’ll take care of your ‘out of office’ message.

1. Out of office: The only ‘kids’ we’re watching this weekend

Kamloops has nearly a dozen gorgeous golf courses and conditions are pristine through the fall, so leave the grandkids behind and lose yourself in 18 holes of pure bliss — just keep your eyes peeled for bighorn sheep and their kids!

Select your strategy for swinging 145 yards over a canyon at Tobiano Golf Course, take in the North Thompson River riverbed at The Dunes at Kamloops where it feels almost like Ireland, and swing at Bighorn Golf & Country Club, one of the few ‘true’ desert courses in Canada.

Watch out for ‘kids’ on the Bighorn Golf and Country Club during your vacation in Kamloops! Photo: Chris Wheeler/Tourism Kamloops

2. Out of office: Our turn for date night

Be honest, when was your last date night? A real date, with fancy clothes, a nice restaurant, and no friends or family tagging along.

In Kamloops you can wine and dine at an award-winning Thompson Valley winery, try creative brews at a craft brewery, cidery or distillery, or taste amazing locally sourced dishes from Kamloops’ diverse mix of restaurants. From ramen to curry, wild mushroom soup to Kamloops trout, chefs serve up a delicious mix of local ingredients and worldly flavours.

Cap off your date with a visit to the Kamloops Art Gallery or Kamloops Symphony to be inspired.

If you’re eager for some culture, visit the Kamloops Art Gallery or Kamloops Symphony. Photo: Dylan Sherrard/Tourism Kamloops

3. Out of office: Getting fresh

Thanks to sunshine, hot summers and a growing season that stretches far into the spring and fall, Kamloops could be called the fruit basket of the province. Pick up presents for friends and souvenirs for yourself at a local market where harvest season brings fresh food and creative crafts.

The Kamloops Farmers’ Market runs every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Kamloops to the end of October, and the Kweseltken Market runs Sundays until the end of October at the Kamloops Powwow Arbour.

Kamloops has so many great venues for date night, you might have to stay an extra week! Start at Monte Creek Ranch Winery for great views and a delicious meal. Photo: Mary Putnam/Tourism Kamloops

4. Out of office: Can’t be reached (literally)

With sweeping desert hills, steep canyons and big blue skies, Kamloops will inspire you to get outside. Roam far out of reach of emails, texts and social media with a hike along the river under the vibrant fall leaves. Immerse yourself in the wild west with a horseback ride, or roll through the backcountry on two wheels — Kamloops has a variety of trails for all skill levels.

Visit tourismkamloops.com/out-of-office to start planning your bucket list itinerary today!