‘High Fives for Health Care’ supports B.C.’s most urgent health care needs

VGH UBC Hospital Foundation campaign supports the most urgent needs for B.C.’s health care system

Donating to the ‘High Fives for Health Care’ campaign today means playing a vital role in transforming our health care system and preparing for the future of medicine, says Angela Chapman, President and CEO of VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation.

Supporting the health of the community, spreading gratitude and raising vital funds for B.C. health care. This is what “High Fives for Health Care” is all about.

“For the past 18 months, local health care workers have been there for every single British Columbian throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Angela Chapman, President and CEO of VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation. “And well into the future they will be there to provide world-class care throughout each of our lives.”

Conditions like stroke, cancer, and other complex health issues didn’t pause when COVID-19 hit. These patients still need the best medical teams, equipped with the best tools, technology, and the latest medical knowledge and research.

“This is where ‘High Fives for Health Care’ comes in,” says Chapman. “Donations to the ‘High Fives for Health Care’ campaign directly supports the most urgent needs of our health care system and the medical teams who save lives every day. Donating today means playing a vital role in transforming our health care system and preparing for the future of medicine.”

What is a ‘High Five’?

A ‘High Five’ is a gift and a message to the local health care heroes of B.C. It is a helpful way of recognizing the hard work and dedication of the medical teams at VGH, UBC Hospital and community health centres who continue to work tirelessly every day.

The Foundation is also encouraging supporters to make donations and get involved by joining the #HealthCareHighFive challenge. Participants need only donate a denomination of $5 dollars and post a photo or video on social media with their most creative — and COVID-19 friendly — high five they can imagine. Use the hashtag and tag five friends to do the same.

“All donations will support the future of B.C. health care,” said Chapman. “Our mission is simple – to transform health care and save lives.”

Donations to VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation have provided funded for staff training, ground-breaking research and vital equipment, from respirators to diagnostic equipment, to the latest surgical tools and technology.

“Join us and give back to the health care heroes who have been there for us in our greatest time of need,” says Chapman.

All donations will be matched by a group of anonymous donors, up to $100,000. Learn more about how you can support “High Fives for Health Care” at vghfoundation.ca/highfives.

