How do you save money on furniture? Buy the best. (Even better, buy the best on sale!)

Early on, Langley’s Mark McKinney learned a valuable lesson from his grandfather.

“My grandfather told me that when you buy something, you’re not buying it for that one time, you’re buying it for every time,” recalls Mark, owner of Valley Direct Furniture with Tristan and Liam Horner. “So at Christmas I’d always ask him to buy me a tool I wanted, because I knew he’d buy me the good one.”

That philosophy has stayed with McKinney, and it’s one he shares with staff and customers every day, as Valley Direct prepares to mark 20 years in Langley, with big celebrations at the main store and its outlet store.

Quality first

When it comes to furniture, his grandfather’s wisdom translates to solid wood construction, genuine craftsmanship and a product that can last for generations.

“If you’re buying a solid wood piece of furniture, you can always refinish it down the road if you want to. You know it’s going to stand the test of time – you can pass it down to the kids.”

Lines like Stylus sofas, Van Gogh Designs, Canadel birch dining room furniture and LH Imports are recognized for their look, comfort and construction.

The Valley Direct owners will buy Canadian when they can, and they do their best to keep it local, working with upholsterers and custom shops in Langley, Burnaby and Surrey. Canadian woods like birch and maple have a special warm appeal to them, but appealing to customers’ varied design styles also means offering top import lines, too.

Valley Direct’s appeal lies as much in its versatility and selection as in its quality, and furniture crafted to your specifications: you choose the style you want, the comfort level, even the fabrics. “Your order is customized to your décor, style and space,” Tristan explains. “And because we do a lot of custom work, if you have an odd corner you need to fit, or if a TV stand needs to be a certain size, we can craft that perfect piece.”

A great opportunity to buy

This week, Valley Direct invites the community to come celebrate its 20th year! The annual Tent Sale comes just before their year-end inventory, and it’s always a great opportunity to buy high-quality pieces at reduced prices. Find pieces for the bedroom, living room, dining room and outdoors – great savings on discontinued lines, one-of-a-kind items and those slightly scratched or dented pieces. There’s artwork, home decor, lighting and more.

“We’ll have the tents set up over at our Outlet Store on 192nd Street, and clearance and sale prices at both locations,” Liam says. “The sale runs from Tuesday, June 5 to Saturday, June 9, and we’ll make a bit of a party of it on Saturday, with free hot dogs and pop for everyone!”