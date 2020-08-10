Independence through innovation: Providing valuable tools for daily living

With 300 suppliers, A1 Wheelchairs is a one-stop shop for your mobility and related medical products.

With mobility comes independence, and while that can look different for each of us, what’s universal is the importance of having the right tools to help you live well.

But how do you choose the right product for your needs? You start with the local experts that have the breadth of products and knowledge to serve you now, and later.

So much more than wheelchairs

With ‘wheelchairs’ in their name, it’s easy to think of A1 Wheelchairs as just a wheelchair resource. But for anyone with mobility challenges, the wealth of products – and product knowledge – is key to their philosophy of “independence achieved through innovation.”

From scooters and walkers to liftchairs and daily living aids, you’ll find it here.

“With 300 suppliers, we are definitely a one-stop shop for your mobility and related medical products,” says Andrea Smyrski. “We’re family owned and operated, and have provided sales and service for the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland since 1985.”

But beyond the sheer scope of products, it’s the years of expertise standing behind them that sets the A1 team apart.

“One thing that sets us apart is the level of service and experience we have,” Smyrski says. “When you have techs with a knowledge base built over 35 or 40 years, there’s not a lot they haven’t seen or worked on. At the same time, we stay up-to-date with the latest innovations that are transforming the way people live.”

Solutions as unique as your needs

Understanding a client’s unique needs is an essential first step to finding exactly the right product, and with that comes the ability to ask the right questions while navigating sometimes delicate subjects.

“Someone living at home and who needs support when they go to the grocery store is very different from someone who has had a stroke and is being cared for,” Smyrski notes.

The A1 showroom remained open throughout spring to serve its many longstanding clients, with its already comprehensive cleaning regimen augmented with the latest recommended protocols.

To learn how the A1 team can help with your mobility needs, visit the showroom at 111-6360 202nd St. in Langley, or call 604-530-1735. You can also browse their array of health and mobility products online at a-1wheelchairs.ca.

