Innovative technique brings a smile to local denture patients

From traditional dentures to suction dentures to implants, there’s more choices than ever before

If you need to replace some or all of your natural teeth, innovations are making it easier than ever before to rediscover that beautiful, secure smile.

While traditional dentures were the go-to choice for many years, more recently, implant-supported dentures have provided a solution for those who wanted something that looked and functioned as close as possible to their natural teeth.

The latest innovation is lower suction dentures, a technique pioneered in Japan and the next best option to implants to offer patients the security and freedom they want, explains denturist Frank Yoo, who has served the community for 21 years from his Langley Denture Clinic.

Bringing the best to Langley

Certified in suction dentures, Yoo recently returned from Japan, where he trained with the expert who pioneered the the technique that has been a life-changer for many patients.

Conventional lower dentures often lack security – unlike upper dentures which suction to the palate, for example, the lower mouth hasn’t offered a similar option.

Until now.

“This innovative technology offers us the chance to really enhance the level of care we can provide patients, and it’s really effective for a lot of people,” Yoo says.

Service with a smile … for your smile!

Embracing proven innovations like suction dentures, and training directly with Dr. Jiro Abe, reflects the approach Yoo and his team take to patient wellness. No matter which denture option patients are considering, they enjoy a complementary consultation with no obligation, he notes, welcoming patients to his inviting clinic in Langley’s Walnut Grove neighbourhood. Located in a professional building, the clinic is wheelchair accessible, with a roomy waiting area and ample free parking.

And with the tolls now gone on the Golden Ears Bridge, it’s easier than ever for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents to also enjoy Yoo’s expertise.

“We believe in providing the highest level of personal care, and in educating our patients about how they can enjoy a happy, healthy smile for years to come.”

An in-house, state-of-the-art lab with a full-time lab technician allows Yoo and his team to provide timely service, and quickly and efficiently provide any repairs or adjustments patients might need – a key reason Yoo continues to build his reputation on referrals!

Langley Denture Clinic also continues its tradition as a teaching clinic and welcomes intern registrant Kevin to the team.

***

Langley Denture Clinic is a full-service denture clinic founded on a belief in education, training and expertise and providing clients with the best possible experience. Stop by today at #103-8843 204th St. or visit online at langleydentureclinic.com

