Pitt Meadows Plumbing (PMP), a leader in building and installing mechanical systems in new construction projects, is celebrating its 40th anniversary with an open house on Oct. 26, a chance to show the public, and especially students, how challenging and exciting a plumbing career can be.

Interested in a career in technology? Consider the skilled trades!

Pitt Meadows Plumbing celebrates 40 years with an open house

If you’re a bright, talented student with a mechanical aptitude and a desire to work with advancing technology, there may be an exciting career for you in the building trades.

Pitt Meadows Plumbing (PMP), a leader in building and installing mechanical systems in new construction projects, is looking to expand its 200-member-strong team – its biggest ever. The company is celebrating its 40th anniversary with an open house on Oct. 26, and they’d like to show the public, and especially students, how challenging and exciting a plumbing career can be.

“They’ll see a lot of our innovative techniques. They’ll see our new technology and they’ll see our prefabrication processes,” said James Zelinski, the company’s Chief Administrative Officer.

“A career in the trades isn’t necessarily what they think it is.”

PMP works on large projects. They convert technical drawings into 3-D models that show them exactly how the plumbing and heating systems can be built. Once the designs are complete, the company’s team of expert tradespeople assembles large pieces in their 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. These sections are shipped out to the site and connected.

For plumbers, it’s a far cry from clearing clogged drains.

And it’s a career with a future. The company’s owners – Stewart Robinson, Stephen Robinson, and Matthew Robinson – are all plumbers by trade. Now they work at building the business and envisioning a technology-driven, innovative future for the company.

Employees have terrific opportunities for advancement. “I just got off the phone with a fellow who started as a plumber, and now he’s a project manager running multi-million dollar projects,” Zelinski said.

He’s excited to show people the many opportunities in their innovative workplace.

“They’ll see our stainless-steel welding areas that have automated technology, and they’ll see our carbon welding area, which is where we weld big cast iron piping, leveraging innovative technologies and automated tooling,” he said.

“Stainless steel prefabrication, copper prefabrication in-wall assemblies, mechanical rooms being built here and shipped out—all the things that the engineers and architects are envisioning.”

To get the people they need, PMP actually runs its own plumbing school in partnership with the Industry Training Authority and Pacific Vocational College.

The open house runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. There will be food trucks on site. The company invites everyone to help them celebrate, and they’d love for high school students to come have a look. “If your kid has an aptitude for working with their hands—man or woman, or boy or girl—they can have a very rewarding career in the trades,” Zelinski said.

 

Pitt Meadows Plumbing’s open house runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 – a chance to see their innovative techniques, new technology, prefabrication processes and more.

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Halloween Howl to kick off festivities in Maple Ridge

Norman Foote concert with Yennadon elementary choir

Angel highlights the benefits of volunteerism at Ridge Meadows Hospital

Yvonne and John McDonald are nine-year volunteers at the hospital

Celebrate the salmon’s return in Maple Ridge

Return of the Salmon put on by KEEPS

UNTRENDING: Preparing kids for a digital life

Entrepreneur, speaker, and columnist Vicki McLeod offers some insight into children and cyberspace

Supercars in Pitt Meadows for Aidan’s Cup

Event raises $40,000 for Children’s Wish Foundation

Spotlight on B.C.: 12 races to watch on Election Day

Black Press Media presents a four-part series into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Thunberg has turned her protest against climate change into a global movement

A day before the election, poll shows Conservatives slightly ahead in popular vote: Ipsos

Voters can cast their ballot on Oct. 21

Canucks hang on for 3-2 win over Rangers in New York

Vancouver scores three times in first period

More beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

The food safety watchdog has been investigating possible E. coli 0157:H7

B.C. VIEWS: How to get the best deal on your ICBC car insurance

ICBC slowly being dragged into the 21st century

Man killed in Richmond had ‘no record of criminality,’ IHIT says

Stephen Chong, 58, was found dead in his business

Pot legalization has gone ‘well’, but ‘yellow flags’ on vaping: task force chair

Canada legalized cannabis for non-medical use on Oct. 17, 2018,

Most Read