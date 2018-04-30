Emergency Preparedness Week is coming up … are you ready for flooding, fire, earthquake or other emergency?

It pays to prepare: 3 steps to preparing your family for an emergency

Pitt Meadows marks Emergency Preparedness Week, May 6 to 12

Following last year’s massive flooding and fires, the province saw first-hand how devastating natural disasters can be.

Along with earthquake, interface wildfires and floods also comprise the “big three” risks Pitt Meadows families face – meaning it will pay local families to be prepared.

“Emergency preparedness is a year-round activity but we set aside a week to highlight what residents need to do to prepare themselves for an unexpected emergency,” explains Barbara Morgan, City of Pitt Meadows Emergency Program Co-ordinator.

  1. Know your risks

    Here in Pitt Meadows, while flooding and wildfires may be more likely to occur, an earthquake has the potential to cause the most damage. “So, when we talk about emergency preparedness, we focus on earthquakes because if you’re prepared for an earthquake, you’re prepared for all the other hazards,” says Morgan, who last year deployed to the Central BC to help emergency recovery efforts.

  2. Get a kit

    If you’ve camped, you have an idea of what it will take to be self-sufficient following a natural disaster – shelter, food and water, clothes and hygiene items, for sure, but don’t forget things like pet supplies, first aid kit and prescriptions, Morgan says, recommending people prepare to be on their own for at least three days, but ideally for a week or more.

  3. Make a plan

    Fifty-five per cent of Pitt Meadows residents work outside of the community, many crossing a bridge to do so, so a plan to reunite with family is vital. How will you reconnect and let loved ones know you’re safe? The solution is to designate an out-of-province person as your point of contact. The first person to call in says where they’re going, so subsequent callers know they’re safe and where to find them. If phone lines are down, cellphone and texting may work, but know the location of payphones in the area , as they run on a different system. And for more vulnerable community members, like those relying on home care, “I always recommend people talk to their service providers and ask, ‘What is your plan?’” Morgan says. Getting to know your neighbours is also key – do you have plumbers, electricians, doctors or nurses nearby? “It comes down to neighbours helping neighbours.”

Prepare today

Coming up for Emergency Preparedness Week in Pitt Meadows:

  • Residents of Pitt Meadows can purchase emergency kits filled with high-quality items will be available for purchase at cost.
  • Emergency Preparedness and Safety Fair – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 12 at the Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall. Talk to the experts about preparing for a natural disaster, as well as issues such as wilderness safety, first aid, and find medical kits, battery-powered or hand-crank radios and flashlights, solar batteries and more for purchase.
  • Two workshops: Emergency Preparedness – May 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Pitt Meadows Senior Centre; and Emergency Preparedness & Fall Prevention – May 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., including lunch, at the Pitt Meadows Fire Hall (RSVP to bmorgan@pittmeadows.bc.ca).

Learn more at pittmeadows.bc.ca

Comments are closed

Previous story
Can you give your skin a more youthful look in just minutes a day?

Just Posted

B.C. marijuana moving ahead, awaiting feds to act

Maple Ridge councillor wants city to get ready

‪Attention Maple Ridge commuters, trailer flips on its side

Westbound off-ramp down to one lane.

This week, time to celebrate youth in Maple Ridge

Events planned throughout the city

TransLink defends huge spike in cost of SkyTrain, light-rail projects

CEO Kevin Desmond points to long delays and inflation

Charges dropped against B.C. man accused of failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partners

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford had been charged with 12 counts of aggravated sexual assault

Video: Wolf sizes up bear in B.C. grasslands

A unique bear versus wolf encounter was caught of film in the grasslands near Kamloops, B.C.

Report finds failures in governance at Ridley Terminals

Auditor general report outlines shortcomings by senior management at Prince Rupert’s coal terminal

Humboldt player’s parents deal with phoney fundraiser

Fake Twitter account for Humboldt Bronco set up to solicit money through GoFundMe campaign

B.C. steps up flood response as interior braces for snow melt

Wildfire-ravaged communities brace for spring floods

Black Press Media takes home 66 B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association awards

Reporters, editors, photographers and ad designers picked up 66 awards

Health Canada says rabid dog saliva remedy banned, after B.C. case

The agency had investigated after a Victoria naturopath treated a four-year-old boy with lyssin

Body found in wall behind toilet in Calgary mall

Maintenance worker had been called to fix a toilet that wouldn’t flush

On tax deadline day, hotels urge Ottawa to tax Airbnb

Hotel Association of Canada says taxing online rental company could bring in $100 million a year

Class sizes down, special needs up, BCTF says

A third of B.C. school districts don’t have class composition rules

Most Read