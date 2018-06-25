Come home to a perfect blend of timeless design, location and amenities on Osoyoos Lake

The Cottages on Osoyoos Lake offer more than 1,800 feet of lakefront, including 500 feet of sandy beach.

With a classic design that stands the test of time, there’s no question the Cottages on Osoyoos Lake are homes you’ll want to come home to.

But it really is about the lifestyle.

Residents enjoy more than 1,800 feet of lakefront, including 500 feet of sandy beach, plus boat slips available for purchase.

With ample outdoor living space to soak up the South Okanagan sunshine, including a dramatic meadow and paved walking trails, many individual floorplans also offer screened porches and covered decks for escaping the mid-day heat.

Two pools, two hot tubs and clubhouse add to the onsite amenities, while the best of the Okanagan is on your doorstep.

“This really is resort-style living – a world-class community enjoyed from the comfort of your own home,” says, Jody Curnow, the project’s sales team leader.

Location By Design

Tucked between Oliver and Osoyoos – just 10 minutes from either city – views of the adjacent vineyards highlight your location in the heart of wine country. In addition to the water sports available off-shore, wine touring, hiking, golf and more are all just down the road. When destinations farther afield beckon, the airport is just 40 minutes away.

Priced from just under $600,000 to about $1.4 million and ranging from 1,300 square feet to about 3,500 square feet, the Cottages offer eight floorplans with garages across fully landscaped hillside, lakefront and meadow sites.

Boasting high Energy Star ratings, the homes feature individual ground-source geothermal systems for clean, energy-efficient and environmentally friendly heating and cooling, plus Energy Star windows with low-E glass and screens, and extra insulation for year-round comfort.

Like a fine wine … a perfect blend

Like its namesake wine – Meritage – the project’s newest floorplan is the perfect blend of lake, vineyard and mountain views, plus more than 3,000 square feet of living space, and separate guest suite. The top-floor master suite opens directly to a 600-square-foot roof-top patio, with the loft and rec room opening to the outdoor kitchen.

While homes in all parts of the development – including waterfront – remain, with 210 of the 285 homes sold, the remaining Cottages are expected to sell quickly, Curnow says.

“Whether you’re looking to downsize from the city grind, or invest in a weekend property with an eye to retirement a few years on, the Cottages on Osoyoos Lake offer the lifestyle you’ve been looking for.”

Visit today at 2450 Radio Tower Rd. in Oliver or learn more online at osoyooscottages.com