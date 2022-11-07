It’s a new name, with the same great service for this Maple Ridge + Langley CPA firm

The Fraser Valley has changed a lot over the last few decades – an evolution that’s also brought many changes for its business community.

A local accounting firm has navigated those changing tides right alongside its clients – a history it’s embracing with a new name that better embodies its client-focused, full-service approach.

Today, EPR Maple Ridge Langley Chartered Professional Accountants shares its new name – Empire CPA – backed by the same knowledge, experience and commitment to service that you’ve always known.

For nearly 45 years, this friendly, approachable and professional supporter of local business has provided quality accounting and advisory services.

“We started out with four people and grew with the communities,” says Managing Partner Patrick Smith. “We now have three offices with almost 60 people.”

Now, the time has come to build something new – a change that honours the past as it welcomes the future.

Since 1978, EPR CPA has helped thousands of businesses in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley build their business empire by providing financial solutions they can count on. Industries they’ve served include private businesses, professional service providers, real estate developers, contractors and builders, social service providers, agriculture, retail and hospitality, entertainment, and not-for-profit organizations.

“We feel like the new name, the new logo, and our tagline – “Build Yours,” all align with our continuing commitment to helping our clients build their own business empires,” Smith says.

With six partners at their three convenient locations, Empire CPA offers exceptional customer service from trusted professionals, who take a proactive approach to addressing their clients’ needs.

“You can always reach a partner either by phone or visiting the office,” Smith says. “For a professional services firm, we’re very welcoming and approachable when needed most, and our partners are very hands-on with our clients. If you’re calling us, we know that it must be something important, so we do our best to provide the expert advice and guidance you need.

“Our fees are also very competitive and we try to give a clear picture of costs.”

Giving back to the communities they serve also plays a large role in the culture at Empire CPA. The team is encouraged to volunteer within their community, both individually and through firm-supported programs.

Eric Lauridsen, of Applied Coatings & Restoration, has been a client for three years. “It’s gone extremely well and I’ve been thrilled from the very beginning,” says Lauridsen, who’d worked with three different accountants previously.

“They’re by far the best. Pat’s a very positive guy who’s gifted at what he does,” he says. “It’s great to have an accountant who really helps – he’s given me great advice, including guiding me through COVID. He also has great sense of humour and we laugh a lot on the phone – something you might not expect from an accountant!”

To learn more about how Empire CPA can help you and your business, visit empirecpa.ca today!