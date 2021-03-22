It’s your call: free gambling support

BC residents can connect with a local counsellor for help with problem gambling

The multilingual Gambling Support Line is a 24/7 connection to free resources for anyone affected by a problem with gambling — including affected loved-ones. Connect with a counsellor in your area for one-on-one or group counselling in person, online or by phone. Call 1-888-795-6111 to get started.

The multilingual Gambling Support Line is a 24/7 connection to free resources for anyone affected by a problem with gambling — including affected loved-ones. Connect with a counsellor in your area for one-on-one or group counselling in person, online or by phone. Call 1-888-795-6111 to get started.

“When casinos closed due to COVID-19 (along with most of our other sources of fun), we were left to our own devices — quite literally,” says Shannon Simms, a clinical counsellor in Langley. “We engaged with technology in new and different ways, and there was a significant increase in online gambling, sports betting, fantasy leagues and day trading.”

Some people shifted from casinos to online gambling and others discovered it as a new activity. Gambling can be fun and entertaining, but it can also become a problem — one Simms is working to help by providing information, support and counselling through her contract with the provincial government’s Gambling Support BC Program.

“Online gambling is convenient, comfortable and easily accessible — it’s available 24 hours a day, you don’t have to leave your home or even get dressed to play. It’s a behaviour that’s easy to hide. It’s easy to lose track of time and money when spending online — we feel more detached from our money,” Simms says. “Gambling problems aren’t often talked about, which can make people feel like they’re alone.”

What recreational gambling looks like

“People have wagered on the outcome of contests for centuries. Most of the time it’s fun and harmless,” Simms says.

  • Expecting to lose: It’s healthy to think of gambling as a form of entertainment — you hope to win, but you expect to pay to play. Recreational gamblers will accept small losses without chasing them, believe the odds of winning are against them and amplify the role of chance.
  • Time & money limits: You choose when and how much. Gambling is part of a balanced life, just one of many things you do for fun.
  • Gambling isn’t a coping strategy: You don’t use gambling to modify your mood, or cope with anxiety or depression.

Signs gambling is becoming a problem

“Problematic gambling exists on a continuum — the behaviour moves from ‘liking’ to ‘wanting’ or ‘needing’ and it can get more problematic over time,” Simms says. “Sometimes with behavioural addictions people wonder why they don’t have more self control, but for some people, the brain actually changes over time in response to gambling. There’s a process outside of your control — it’s not about will power or intelligence.”

  • Preoccupation: How much time and energy do you spend thinking about gambling, planning your next venture or thinking of ways to access money? Do you spend a lot of time reliving past gambling experiences?
  • Chasing wins and losses: Trying to win back your losses or replicate previous wins. Over-estimating the role of skill and under-estimating the role of chance.
  • Increased tolerance: It takes wagering more money to feel the same level of excitement.
  • Irritability: Attempts to slow down or stop have been unsuccessful, or you feel agitated when cutting back.
  • Gambling is your primary relationship: Gambling is a problem if it jeopardizes your relationships, career or education opportunities.

Shannon Simms serves Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and the Fraser Valley. To connect directly visit simmscounselling.com/index.php/problem-gambling or call 604-888-9294.

For residents in other regions of BC, the multilingual Gambling Support Line is a 24/7 connection to free resources for anyone affected by a problem with gambling — including affected loved-ones. Connect with a counsellor in your area for one-on-one or group counselling in person, online or by phone. Call 1-888-795-6111 to get started, or fill out this online form.

gamblingmental health

 

Shannon Simms serves Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and the Fraser Valley. To connect directly visit simmscounselling.com or call 604-888-9294.

Shannon Simms serves Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and the Fraser Valley. To connect directly visit simmscounselling.com or call 604-888-9294.

Previous story
Customer comments say it all: For tired, worn cabinets, try this!

Just Posted

Kathy McMeeking shared this picture of moss-covered tree found around the Gold Creek campsite in Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Forest comes to life with promise of spring

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Paintball is not about violence, it’s a sport that’s fun

Local reader takes offence to views on a proposed new business in Maple Ridge

Recent stories of encounters with cougars are not surprise to a local letter writer. (File photo)
LETTER: Longtime resident not surprised at Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge cougar sightings

Local man used to have to shoo away wildlife in Golden Ears Park five decades ago

Elena Tkatchouk shared this picture taken recently along the dikes in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Tranquility captured alongside the river in Pitt Meadows

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Wicked Tattoo and Piercing Inc. will be closing along Lougheed Highway on March 20. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
Needles, drugs and feces reasons for another downtown Maple Ridge business closure

Vanessa Welti’s Wicked Tattoo and Piercing Inc. will be moving to a private studio

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

Police have cordoned off an area outside a West Kelowna strip mall near Highway 97 and Elk Road on Sunday morning. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
One man dead after ‘targeted shooting’ near Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime unit is investigating the homicide

Anti-bigotry activist Cran Campbell says even when hateful comments are taken down, they are quickly reposted. His comments coincided with release of a new poll on Sunday, March 31, that showed seven in 10 Canadians are worried about the degree of racism in the country (Langley Advance Times file)
Racist posts are staying up longer online these days, B.C. anti-hate activist says

A new poll shows most Canadians are worried about the extent of racism in the country

Jeevan Singh Sull, 61, of Abbotsford was injured on March 3, 2021 and died on March 14. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) released his name on March 21 and appealed to the public for more information on what they believe was a targeted attack. (Submitted/IHIT)
IHIT releases name of victim in Abbotsford homicide investigation

Investigators looking for more information relating to death of 61-year-old Jeevan Sull

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Recently returned goaltender Trent Miner has been named to the roster of the Vancouver Giants for the WHL ‘hub’ series that gets underway on Friday, March 26 (Rik Fedyck/Vancouver Giants)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants release roster for ‘hub’ series

Eight rookies on the list released by Langley-based WHL team

Noor Fadel is pictured in an undated handout photo. Fadel was attacked by a racist man on a train in 2017 but says the hateful social-media messages she received afterwards were even more traumatic. A new survey finds that one in two Canadians who identify as visible minorities have experienced online hate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Noor Fadel, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Survey suggests one in two people of colour have experienced online racism in Canada

Survey found that seven in 10 respondents are worried about the degree of racism in the country

A male, disabled spotted owl from California, seen in an undated handout photo, arrived at a B.C. breeding facility in hopes to mate with some of the captive owls here to strengthen the gene pool. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
B.C.’s northern spotted owl breeding facility welcomes disabled California relative

Cali, 4, brings the potential to help produce stronger offspring if he finds a mate among at the facility

Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
‘Basmodi Wave’ protesters in support of Indian farmers cruise through Mission in fleet of tractors

Over 200 pairs of shoes placed at steps of municipal hall, one for every protester killed in India

Most Read