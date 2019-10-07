Live at the centre of everything in Maple Ridge!

An aerial rendering of ERA Maple Ridge shows its proximity to both the urban and rural landscapes. Courtesy SwissReal Developments

If you’d love to be part of an exciting, master-planned project in heart of downtown Maple Ridge, you’ll soon have an awesome opportunity.

With the population of the City’s Town Centre area projected to almost double by 2040 from its 2011 number, new retail and commercial offerings and an expansion of existing services and amenities are sure to follow.

As a resident in ERA Maple Ridge, the master-planned community of homes, shops, services and park areas now underway in the heart of the Town Centre, you’ll find yourself walking distance from new restaurants, numerous shops and various recreation opportunities.

“The goal is to give back to the community and help enrich the core of Maple Ridge,” says Bruce Johnston, who is partnering with Tom Meier in developing ERA on a three-city-block site between Dewdney Trunk Road and Brown Avenue. Experienced project manager SwissReal Developments is also on board.

“ERA, a multi phased development, will create public spaces for local residents with a central park and other inviting walking and biking paths throughout,” Johnston says.

Need a few more reasons to consider ERA?

Ideal for first-time home buyers – With new one-, two-, three-bedroom and three-level city homes available, ERA offers many ways to get into the housing market for the first time. If you’ve got a young family, you’ll be close to schools, parks and after-school sports and leisure activities. Customize your own live-work arrangement – If you’re a working professional and looking to relocate your workplace from the big city to an area closer to home, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to do so at ERA or nearby, with new commercial spaces created as the project is built out. Wouldn’t it be nice to pop home for lunch or dinner between your activities? Downtown transportation hub – If you’re working a distance away such as Coquitlam, Port Moody or downtown Vancouver, living at ERA positions you about a kilometre away from the Port Haney station of the West Coast Express commuter train. If you’re driving or taking transit, Dewdney Trunk Road is a main arterial route through Maple Ridge that offers easy access to Highway 7 and Golden Ears Way, as well as Highway 1 west or east.

Interested in finding out more?

For more information about the first phase of ERA Maple Ridge, visit the Presentation Centre at 22351 Dewdney Truck Rd. between noon to 5 p.m. daily, except Fridays. You can also visit neweramapleridge.com, call 604-239-1898 or send an email to info@neweramapleridge.com.