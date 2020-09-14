Peter Helmus, president of The Recap Services Group, offering a variety of services to home, strata and commercial building owners with a focus on building integrity.

Local man overcomes major injury to once again offer expertise in building services

Tenacity, positive attitude lead to personal and career growth

Peter Helmus was born and raised in Maple Ridge, ran his business here and cares about the community and its people. It was in the 1980s, Peter started doing new siding and building envelope remediation right here in Maple Ridge.

With his extensive experience, mainly fixing leaky condos, Peter launched his own successful business ‘Petersiding’ in Maple Ridge. At the height of his career – during which his company completed remediation projects on over 1,500 homes, businesses and condominiums – Peter suffered a severe injury when he fell three storeys. The accident forced him to shut down his business.

He spent three months in a wheelchair and it has been a long road of therapies and hard work to get him where he is today. His tenacity and positive attitude during his recovery led him to personal and career growth.

He studied and trained in Capital Reserve Planning and Strata Management. He was hugely successful and trained nationally to instruct Capital Reserve Planning for the Real Estate Institute of Canada.

Although gratifying, Peter wanted to contribute again to his local community.

“My passion is in building envelope remediation,” Peter said.

It’s for this reason, The Recap Services Group was born and currently offers a variety of services to home, strata and commercial building owners with a primary focus on building integrity.

Forever wanting to grow his learning, Peter became one of the first to be trained to do depreciation reports for strata corporations. Because of his extensive knowledge in the field, Peter has been teaching at Langara College for the last four years and wrote a course in Capital Planning which he teaches there.

He advises strata councils on how to understand and evaluate their depreciation report.

“A depreciation report is a budget planning document,” he said.

He also writes Risk Assessment Reports to deal with skyrocketing insurance costs.

“Deductibles have shot up and stratas are having to pay enormous insurance fees. I can tell a strata council what needs to be done to get a better rate,” Peter said.

Peter’s passion will always be with helping his community.

The following is a sampling of well-known buildings Peter has completed building envelope/siding projects for around town: Burnett Baptist Church, Maple Ridge Treatment Centre, Oxford Manor, The Evergreen, Prince David Masonic Lodge – Historic Building Restoration and Garden Hill Funeral Cremation Services.

To find all of the services The Recap Group offers, check out www.therecapgroup.com.

