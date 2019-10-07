Make a beeline for your Blundstones in the Valley

Fall is a perfect time to consider investing in a pair these legendary boots – for your kids too!

Amy Ooms, manager of the Chilliwack store of Payton and Buckle Fine Footwear, invites you to stop by and check out what’s new with Blundstone boots, including their new children’s line.

Back-to-school has come and gone, but you may already be finding that your children’s shoes aren’t quite cut out for the rough-and-tumble activities they get into on a daily basis.

If you’re a fan of Blundstone boots, did you know you can now find them in children’s sizes? Amy Ooms, manager of Payton and Buckle Fine Footwear in Chilliwack, says many people coming in to replace their old pairs are parents now, and are thrilled to learn their kids can get into Blundstones.

“People are still figuring out that we actually have them, but parents are starting to come in asking for them,” she says. “We’ve already had to reorder them.”

The product line for this Australian-founded company has broadened in recent years, with more colours available and the addition of a stylish line of boot with more of a heel becoming popular. As a result, more footwear shoppers are trying them out for the first time, Ooms says.

Why do people love their Blundstones?

They’re versatile – As longtime wearers will attest, you can do virtually anything in them: wear them in the snow in winter, or make them your regular shoe in spring, summer and fall, says Ooms. “People hike in them, work in them, do life in general in them. That’s the nice thing about Blundstones, they’re not limited for certain uses, you can depend on them for all sorts of things.”

– As longtime wearers will attest, you can do virtually anything in them: wear them in the snow in winter, or make them your regular shoe in spring, summer and fall, says Ooms. “People hike in them, work in them, do life in general in them. That’s the nice thing about Blundstones, they’re not limited for certain uses, you can depend on them for all sorts of things.” Comfort with fashion – While some people choose the boots for the name and as a fashion statement, as a first-time owner, you’ll be pleasantly surprised at their comfort level. “That’s a big reason why people who have them absolutely love them and swear by them,” Ooms says.

– While some people choose the boots for the name and as a fashion statement, as a first-time owner, you’ll be pleasantly surprised at their comfort level. “That’s a big reason why people who have them absolutely love them and swear by them,” Ooms says. You’re making a solid investment – The staff at Payton and Buckle’s stores in the Fraser Valley see a lot of repeat customers for Blundstone boots, and word-of-mouth recommendations from longtime owners go a long way toward bringing in new customers for the brand, Ooms says. “People can experience that comfort and durability and what longtime Blundstone wearers mean when they say ‘this is a good investment.’”

The brand’s popularity worldwide is legendary, with users taking to social media to share stories about the boots’ durability, versatility and on-and-off ease, on Twitter at @blundstoneca and with the hashtag #lovemyblundstones, and on Blundstone Canada’s Facebook page.

