M+M Food Market franchise opportunity now available in Maple Ridge

M&M Food Market is looking for new Franchise Partners who are passionate about their products, their local community and ready to grow with a proven brand.

As fall rolls in, the kids get settled in school and our own work-life balance shifts once again, you may find yourself reflecting. Is there anything you’d like to adjust or re-evaluate?

During the pandemic a lot of Canadians ditched their traditional 9-5 jobs in favour of entrepreneurship. Whether they want the flexibility and balance of self-employment or the rewards and growth that come from ownership, many are looking for new opportunities to build their own business.

Franchising combines the benefits of ownership with the proven business model, finely tuned operating procedures, and name recognition of an established brand. As Canadians continue to rethink their relationship with work, franchising is an attractive alternative to starting from scratch.

Today, M&M Food Market is looking for new Franchise Partners who are passionate about their products, their local community and ready to grow with a proven brand.

Whether you want to own your own business, switch careers, or diversify your investment portfolio, now is the time to consider the benefits of an M&M Food Market franchise.

A strong and stable franchise opportunity

Since the first store opened in 1980, M&M Food Market has evolved through economic downturns, changing consumer tastes, and an increasingly competitive retail environment to emerge as Canada’s largest frozen food retailer. Their resilience remained through the sudden and rapid impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As an essential service, M&M Food Market remained open, supporting local communities across Canada by providing a smaller, clean, safe environment for customers to shop, and an alternative to restaurants when Canadians cooked more meals at home.

Innovating to reflect customers’ needs

Innovation is at the heart of the M&M Food Market business. The newly designed and fully-eCommerce enabled M&M website makes ordering online more convenient than ever with the option for in-store or curbside pick-up as well as delivery options available in most communities. A refreshing, modern store design makes it easier for customers to browse, discover new products, and receive personalized customer service from highly trained Meal Advisors. The M&M Food Market Rewards program serves up personalized offers to customers based on their shopping behaviour and meal preferences while offering special flyer pricing to members.

M&M Food Market is the only national food retailer in Canada with absolutely no artificial colours, flavours and sweeteners in any of their over 500 products. On the new website, customers can input dietary and other restrictions and discover new products through tailored recommendations.

Supporting franchise partners every step of the way

M&M Food Market provides tools, training, and support to all Franchise Partners to ensure success. Cloud-based daily training programs, operational manuals and guidelines, ongoing development opportunities, and regular calls with local Area Managers ensure Franchise Partners always have a place to turn to for help.

M&M Food Market has also taken significant steps to minimize the impact of supply chain and labour market disruptions. While these challenges have affected every business, M&M Food Market has been able to keep products on the shelves and available to customers by working closely with suppliers and managing frozen inventory to reduce the risk of shortages.

A stable and resilient franchise ready for a changing future

If you’re ready to make a change in your life, now’s the time to consider an M&M Food Market franchise. For more information about the opportunity available in Maple Ridge, please contact Liz Riley Director, Franchising at lizr@mmfoodmarket.com or 905-814-2420.

GroceriesSmall Business