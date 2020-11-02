Music to my ears! State-of-the-art audio technology

Steve Wiens, owner of Crystal Vision Better Hearing Centre, loves the new Paradise hearing aids for their convenience and quality.

Steve Wiens has been wearing hearing aids for 20 years, so he’s familiar with the trials, triumphs and technological advancements in the field.

He’s also the owner of Crystal Vision and Better Hearing Centre, so he gets to try all the newest models.

“The new kit from one of our manufacturers is called ‘Paradise,’ and it’s amazing as far as the technology goes!”

Even if you don’t wear hearing aids, Wiens says you can thank the technology for improving your headphones: from earbuds to AirPods and spectacular advances in noise-cancelling technology, hearing aids are at the forefront of audio.

“The chip inside Paradise does something like 500 million calculations per second, and it’s the smallest chip we’ve ever seen. It cancels noise and builds speech up in real time.”

4 reasons to love Paradise

Separation alerts: Paradise hearing aids beep when they’re separated, so you’ll know right away if one falls out. “Glasses and face masks often catch on your hearing aid, and it falls out without you noticing. With Paradise both hearing aids beep right away, which can save you a lot of hassle,” Wiens says.

Phone calls: Paradise connects to your phone without wires or a necklace, offering excellent sound quality in both ears, plus hands-free convenience. "Paradise doesn't require any intermediary technology (like the special necklace many hearing aids require) and it works with every cell phone on the market," Wiens says. "It just becomes a part of you."

Paradise connects to your phone without wires or a necklace, offering excellent sound quality in both ears, plus hands-free convenience. “Paradise doesn’t require any intermediary technology (like the special necklace many hearing aids require) and it works with every cell phone on the market,” Wiens says. “It just becomes a part of you.” At-home assistant: Smart speakers and voice assistants like Siri and Google Home are increasingly popular among seniors and those with mobility issues, and Paradise hearing aids integrate seamlessly. “You just tap the hearing aid and ask your question.”

Smart speakers and voice assistants like Siri and Google Home are increasingly popular among seniors and those with mobility issues, and Paradise hearing aids integrate seamlessly. “You just tap the hearing aid and ask your question.” Workout tunes and entertainment: Watching TV while your partner sleeps? Want to listen to music while you work out? Connect your hearing aids for seamless streaming. “It’s incredible. The sound is so crystal clear. Even if you don’t need hearing aids you’ll want to use them.”

“The technology changes every year and all the old stuff is still available, so pricing in hearing aids is all over the map,” Wiens says. If you want to hear in the most challenging situations, Paradise hearing aids are a great fit.

Crystal Vision and Better Hearing Centre is the only company in BC that offers both hearing and vision, which means they can offer better pricing, more services in-house, and compatible technology.

“Sometimes you do see hearing and vision together, but it’s two separate proprietors. We make our own glasses, do our own testing and are able to do a lot of quality-control in-house. We also offer specific glasses styles that work well with hearing aids,” Wiens says.

Find Crystal Hearing and Better Vision Hearing Centre at 22540 Dewdney Trunk Rd. in Maple Ridge. Make an appointment online or call (604) 776-3937. For added convenience, you’ll also find locations available in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and White Rock.

