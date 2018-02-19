Built in 1983, the Pitt Meadows firehall presents a variety of challenges for both firefighters and the public, says Fire Chief Don Jolley.

Need sparks search for new firehall site

Purpose-built hall to serve the community now and in the future

A lot has changed in the 35 years since the Pitt Meadows firehall was built.

Certainly, the number of firefighters has increased significantly to accommodate the growing community, but so has the size and scope of equipment.

Pair that with current Worksafe and BC Building Code regulations and the need for a new firehall is clear.

The current challenge:

Built in 1983, the existing firehall presents a variety of challenges for both firefighters and the public.

The building does not meet current seismic standards, putting it at risk in the event of a significant earthquake, says Fire Chief Don Jolley, who leads a department combining a small contingent of full time staff and administration with 35 to 40 paid on-call volunteer firefighters.

While this composite system continues to serve the city well, the hall no longer provides sufficient space for required personnel and gear. In fact, research undertaken last year found the space needed for a hall serving a community of Pitt Meadows’ size is about 21,000 square feet. The current hall is only 6,600 square feet.

The size and scope of today’s equipment also creates access challenges in the apparatus bays, worsened by the need to store firefighters’ turn-out gear in the same space. Not only does this increase the risk of accidents as firefighters dress beside trucks rolling out for a call, but Worksafe BC also requests protective gear be stored separately to prevent carcinogenic exposure, Jolley says.

Additionally, the existing building was not designed for female firefighters. “The only showers are in the men’s washroom, so the women can’t properly decontaminate after a serious call, and that’s important with the carcinogens we encounter every day,” Jolley says.

And while the firehall hosts many educational sessions to residents of all ages and abilities, it has no accessible washroom for those with physical disabilities and only a single women’s washroom.

Moving forward:

Following last year’s review with a highly experienced architectural consultant, the recommendation to Council was that the Pitt Meadows Fire & Rescue Service needs a larger building on a larger site, and more detailed planning is underway to achieve that.

“We hope to identify a site this year and then begin the design component, with construction in 2020-2021,” Jolley says, noting that as a 50-year project, the design would accommodate the potential for future needs.

Based on the region’s growth plans, and with 80 per cent of calls coming from the urban neighbourhoods, Jolley expects the new hall to be built in the same general area. “Central to the core is where the facility needs to be..”

And with the post-disaster construction required under the BC Building Code, the building will also act as Pitt Meadows’ Emergency Operation Centre in the event of a major natural disaster or incident.

“This will set us up for success in the future,” Jolley says.

 

About 21,000 square feet is recommended for a fire department of the size of Pitt Meadows; the current firehall is only about 6,600 square feet.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Housing, healthcare and more: bc211 connects residents to resources

Just Posted

Second annual CME in Maple Ridge will tackle topic of chronic diseases

Family physicians are free to attend Chronic Disease Day

Pedestrian hit along Haney Bypass in Maple Ridge

The accident happened at aroung 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon

BIA hosts lantern festival in Maple Ridge

Feb. 23, 4-8 p.m. in the centre court at Haney Place Mall.

Untrending: The world can use more love

No reason that we can’t raise our online standards.

UPDATE: Jr. B Flames take 3-0 lead over Aldergrove in first round

Ridge wins 6-2 Saturday.

Carbon monoxide leak sends one to hospital in Maple Ridge

Firefighters evacuated the lone occupant to a waiting ambulance

CONTEST: $115,000-prize package helps retailer start up store in downtown Langley

Someone in B.C. will loot and a rare chance to build a brand new business in Langley.

Rebels beat road-weary Giants

Vancouver was playing fourth game in five days

VIDEO: Protesters rally for affordable housing ahead of B.C. budget

Residents call on province to keep locals housed

Update: Highway 97C reopened following multi-vehicle incident

Highway 97C is closed to eastbound traffic near Pennask Summit following an incident Sunday afternon

#Metoo movement causing confusion in many men, fear of missteps with women: experts

Being painted by the same sweeping brush as those alleged to have mistreated women has angered men

Liberals to dig deeper, aim higher on gender equality in 2018 federal budget

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the budget would include measures to boost women in the workforce

Late-winter snow storm blankets Lower Mainland

Some areas got up to half a foot of snow

Elderly man dead following basement fire in east Vancouver home

The victim has not been identified.

Most Read

  • Need sparks search for new firehall site

    Purpose-built hall to serve the community now and in the future