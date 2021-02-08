Rediscover the look you love for your cabinets and woodwoork with Gleam Guard cabinet refinishers.

‘New’ cabinets and woodwork are as easy as 1,2,3!

Give new life to your cabinets in just two days

When Donna and Larry Schooler’s friends ask how they’ve kept their home’s cabinetry and woodwork looking so good for so long, they’re happy to share their secret: “We had Gleam Guard refinish most of our woodwork several years ago and we’re just loving the work they did. Our friends are always so amazed how good they look. We let them know about Gleam Guard.”

Homeowner Mike Lapolla agrees: “We couldn’t be more pleased with the workmanship and result. Our tired cabinets now look refreshed and ready for another 30 years of service.”

Better yet?

The whole process takes just a day or two, and the preparation? Less time than it takes to enjoy your morning coffee!

“We regularly hear from clients how thrilled they are not only with the result, which really restores their cabinets to the look they love, but how affordable, quick and simple the process is,” says Tracy Booth, owner of Gleam Guard Cabinet Refinishing, serving Maple Ridge and the entire Lower Mainland.

Want to get back the woodwork you love? Gleam Guard offers a quick, dust-free and cost-effective solution.

Here’s a look at the process these families, and thousands others, are happily sharing:

  1. If your cabinets have grown tired over time, perhaps the finish has worn off with years of use, a Gleam Guard trained professional will tint and make them look like new – and that means a “new” kitchen can cost just $2,000 instead of up to $30,000 for all-new cabinets. While cabinets can go slightly lighter or darker, the aim is to restore cabinets to their original appearance, not change their appearance as you would with painting or staining.
  2. To ensure that long-lasting finish will offer decades more use, preparation is key, Booth notes. While your prep simply involves clearing off your counters – you don’t even have to empty your cabinets! – your Gleam Guard technician will give the wood surface a vigorous clean, then professionally match and apply the new colour. A wood floor finish is then applied for a long-wearing, easy-clean result, protecting your cabinets from hazards such as water damage, grease and dust.
  3. With no demolition or construction to worry about, the entire dust-free process takes only a day or two. Beyond cabinets, the process is well-suited to all interior millwork, including bookshelves, doors, windowsills, furniture and more. And if your cabinets are laminate, they can help those too! “We can clean it and put a fresh finish on it,” Booth says.

As John and Sally McAlear shared, when “Gleam Guard technology brought our dull cabinets back to life, they looked so good we had all of our moulding, doors and frames treated too!”

***

If your kitchen cabinets or millwork could use a little love, visit Gleam Guard at gleamguardcabinetrefinishing.ca. Book your consultation today at info@gleamguard.com or 604-218-7470.

