Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner Reviews (CarbonKlean) Is It Legit or Not Effective?

Good vision is an essential part of daily living. However, those with eye defects often rectify them by using eyeglasses or contact lenses. Contact lenses are not for everyone since they can be uncomfortable and costly.

Eyeglasses get into contact with a lot of dirt, especially during summer. Cleaning them might be frustrating when using a poor-quality microfiber cloth. Smudges, fingerprints, and dirt can strain the eye and cause severe headaches.

Various eyeglass cleaner products promise to clean glasses perfectly, but not all deliver results. Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner is the best cleaner on the market that gently removes dirt, debris, and smudges without damaging the lenses.

Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner from CarbonKlean cleans quickly, unlike microfiber, which cleans, leaving residue on the glasses. Keep reading the following review to learn more about the revolutionary product.

What is Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner?

Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner uses aerospace technology to clean all types of eyewear without damaging the lenses. The cleaner is simple and convenient to use. It does not leave smudges or scratches on the lenses.

The cleaner can be used by anyone who wears glasses, even those with sensitive eyes. It deals with all spots that come from lint and any other environmental pollutants. Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner is built to last a very long-time with replaceable cleaning pads. You can order more replacement pads that will last you for a lifetime.

The carbon molecular techniques used in manufacturing Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner are similar to the technology that NASA uses to clean their screens. You can recycle the cleaner, and its ingredients are chemical-free.

Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner is small to carry around in your pocket. It improves clarity and prolongs the life of your eyeglasses. The product can save you money that you would use to replace your glasses due to scratches. Many people have reported Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner as the perfect solution to keep their glasses spotless.

How Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner Works

Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner uses carbon molecules that absorb oils from the lenses. The carbon molecules loosen the grime making it easy to wipe. The cleaner uses ion technology with a positive charge that attracts pollutants with a negative charge. Peeps activate negative ions by squeezing them.

Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner has a cap that opens, exposing the hidden brush. The cap prevents dust and lint from sticking to the lenses. Remove lint and dirt by running the brush on the surface of the lens. The pads hold the lenses, so you don’t have to worry about dropping the glasses.

The pads are made of rubber material that provides maximum grip. Use the pads to remove any natural oils, smudges, or anything clinging to the lenses that can prevent clarity. The microfiber pads can easily clean sweat, water, or raindrops.

Features of Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner

Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner has unique features for efficiency. Here are some of the features:

It uses carbon molecular technology.

Peeps Eyeglass uses carbon technology that absorbs oils on the lens’s surface and attracts dust for easy cleaning. The carbon molecules on the pads protect the lenses by repelling oil and dirt. The pads are more effective than any microfiber cloth and cleaning sprays.

Durable

Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner can last you a lifetime. According to the company, it can provide up to 500 wipes with every pad. The product has extra pads; you can replace them if necessary.

Compact size

Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner is small (5 inches long and 1 inch wide). It can easily fit in a pocket and other small spaces. You can carry the eyeglass cleaner wherever and do a quick cleaning.

Works Independently

Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner is a unique product that does not require water or a cloth. You can clean your eyeglasses on the go.

Highly resistant

You can use Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner anywhere you are without worrying about damage. It is resistant to water, cold, heat, and humidity.

Eco-friendly

The product is made using all-natural carbon pads that are reusable. You can replace them after 500 wipes. Recycling the pads reduces waste and does not emit chemical residue that can hurt plants or animals.

It can clean different lenses.

Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner can clean different eyeglasses, sunglasses, touch-screen devices, and even screens used in space. It does not damage any lens coatings. The product gives a perfect clean without leaving residue.

How to use Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner

Using Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner is easy, even for kids. It has a retractable brush that comes out when you push the handle on the side. Here are the simple steps to clean your eyeglass:

You can use the retractable brush to remove dust, dirt, and lint from the lens.

Remove the carbon pads by pushing the handle on the opposite side. Gently place the pads between the lenses.

Squeeze the carbon pads across the lens to remove fingerprints, water, oil, and smears. Move the pads in a circular motion applying light pressure to give a perfect clean. The pads are designed with an excellent grip to prevent the glasses from slipping.

Close the carbon pads after use to recharge them for use next time.

Pros

The cleaner uses an efficient method that prevents damage

Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner is solid and durable

It is an environment-friendly product

Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee

The product is affordable and offers value for your money

The eyeglass cleaner is easy to use

It is small and convenient to carry around

Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner works on multiple types of glass and plastic lenses

The product does not contain chemicals

Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner removes fingerprints, debris, and lint

The product is optometrist recommended

The price is less when you buy more than one Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner on the official website.

Pricing and Money-back Guarantee

You can order Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner online. Here are the amazing deals on the website:

One Peeps at $19.99 + free US shipping;

Three Peeps (buy two and get one free) at $13.33 each + free US shipping;

Five Peeps (buy three and get two free) at $11.99 each + free US shipping;

Ten Peeps (buy five and get five free) at $10.00 each + free US shipping.