PhenQ Reviews – Scam Complaints or Safe Ingredients?

There are many people who take a weight loss resolution but are unable to live up to it. It all sounds easy and appears simple in the first few weeks. The problem strikes when you have to continue the same strict routine for a couple of months to witness evident results.

When this happens, your motivation goes down, and you are unable to follow a strict routine. The reality is that your body’s metabolism is responsible for the extent of your weight loss efforts. When you make an effort to boost your metabolism, you can witness a huge decline in stored fat in your body.

There are many dietary supplements that claim to boost fat-burning in your body, but not all of them work. You have to carefully select a supplement to complement your weight loss journey so that you can tackle unwanted weight gain by all means.

We found an ideal weight loss supplement for you – PhenQ. It comprises natural ingredients that can help you burn fat and achieve your desired body weight in a short period of time.

We also read several PhenQ reviews whilst researching this article to find out more about this supplement. We have tried to cover every aspect related to the supplement in this review.

Before diving deep into the details, let’s hit the summary of the supplement in the following table.

Product Overview Product Name PhenQ Category Dietary Supplement Manufacturing Company Wolfson Brands Limited Price Starts at $69 Guarantee 60-day satisfaction guarantee Product Form Easy-to-swallow pills Serving Size 30 servings Consumption Guideline Take two pills (one in breakfast and one in lunch) daily Description PhenQ uses metabolism-boosting ingredients that have proven effective in facilitating fat-burning in the body and supplying it with improved energy levels. Core Ingredients α-Lacys Reset® Capsimax Powder Caffeine Nopal Cactus Chromium Picolinate Alpha Lipoic Acid L-carnitine Key Characteristics Made in the UK & USA Follows cGMP guidelines 100% natural ingredients Vegan-friendly Non-habit forming No stimulants Non-GMO Soy-free Gluten-free Key Benefits Boosts metabolic health Helps burn extra body fat Assists in weight management Improves mood Reduces food cravings and calorie intake Offers high energy levels Boosts cognitive function

What Is PhenQ?

This supplement comes from a company that has established its name in the health industry for its transparent manufacturing practices, honest dealings, and high-quality products. The company produces PhenQ weight loss pills that can help you in multiple ways.

PhenQ is a dietary supplement that can help both men and women to lose weight and achieve healthy body weight. The supplement uses natural ingredients like alpha lipoic acid, chromium picolinate, essential amino acids, and many others to block the formation of new fat cells in your body.

The ingredients of the PhenQ weight loss pills help in transferring the fatty acids to the mitochondria for energy production. When this happens, your body starts burning fat for energy. Even if you don’t remain active, your body burns stored fat and repairs the damage caused by obesity.

PhenQ fat burner supplement helps you to burn fat and experience fat loss without any difficulties by restricting your food cravings and suppressing your appetite. It facilitates the fat-burning process in your body so that you don’t gain excess weight easily.

PhenQ weight loss supplement can help you to maintain improved mood and energy levels so that you can fight fatigue and exhaustion that comes with a low-calorie diet. The supplement is backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee. It is free from gluten, soy, dairy, and meat.

According to many PhenQ reviews, this fat burner can assist you to achieve healthy weight loss by supplying your body with various benefits.

What Is Phentermine?

Phentermine is a prescription drug that has been used to treat obesity for over 50 years. It was first approved by the FDA in 1959, and it’s still one of the most popular weight loss drugs on the market today.

It works by increasing your metabolism, which causes you to burn more calories than normal. This results in weight loss.

However, there are many other benefits to using phentermine as well.

When you take phentermine, it increases your metabolic rate so that you can burn fat faster. The increased metabolism also helps you lose weight because you have less food available to store energy.

This means that when you eat, you don’t feel full as quickly, and therefore you tend to eat less. The increase in metabolism also makes it easier to exercise because you won’t be tired after working out.

Phentermine works by stimulating certain receptors found throughout your body. These receptors help to regulate how much insulin your pancreas releases into your bloodstream.

Insulin is a hormone that tells your cells to use stored energy from carbohydrates or fats instead of burning them off right away. When you consume foods with high amounts of carbs, your body will release insulin to tell your cells to break down those carbs.

If you want to lose weight, then you need to stop eating these types of foods. If you do not stop eating these foods, then your body will continue to produce excess insulin.

As a result, your body will begin storing all the extra energy as fat.

When you take phentermine, it stimulates these same receptors and stops the production of insulin. As a result, your body no longer stores any extra energy as fat. Instead, it burns it all up.

Because your body is now burning fat instead of carbs, you start losing weight.

Why Is Phentermine Bad?

While phentermine is an effective weight loss tool, it does come with some side effects.

One of the main reasons why people avoid taking this medication is because they fear that it may cause heart problems.

In fact, there are several studies showing that phentermine actually lowers cholesterol levels. However, it doesn’t lower them enough to make them dangerous. Another reason why people avoid taking phentermine is that they believe that it may lead to addiction.

This is true if you abuse the medication. But, if you take it properly, it should not cause any type of addiction.

Phentermine belongs to a class of medications called “Schedule IV Drugs.”

These drugs are controlled substances and are only prescribed by doctors who have special training in treating patients with mental health disorders. They are considered highly addictive and should never be taken without medical supervision.

They are often abused by teenagers and young adults who think that they can get high just by snorting or injecting the powder form of the drug.

Many teens end up overdosing on these drugs and suffer serious injuries. Some even die from accidental overdoses.

There are also reports of users experiencing anxiety attacks while taking phentermine.

How Does PhenQ Work To Help You Lose Weight?

PhenQ is one of the most powerful weight loss pills on the market right now. PhenQ formula contains five powerful fat-burning ingredients in its composition to target key areas of your metabolic health. It can help individuals shed excess weight and achieve their desired body composition with regular consumption.

PhenQ contains metabolism-boosting ingredients that can block fat accumulation, support weight loss, build lean muscle mass, and restrict calorie intake. The supplement contains natural thermogenic ingredients that can provide your body with the necessary nourishment to maintain high energy levels throughout the day.

By blocking the formation of new fat cells, the supplement helps you to stand guard against unwanted weight gain. As PhenQ helps you in burning fat with the help of a potent blend of the right ingredients, you see a significant drop in your body weight.

The ingredients from this supplement are rich in nutrients that can help you burn fat and provide your body with multiple health benefits. Once your body receives nutrition from this supplement, it quickly enters fat-burning mode.

Scientific Evidence Backing PhenQ Weight Loss Supplement

PhenQ contains proven ingredients in its formula that work in synergy with each other to provide you with multiple benefits. The supplement can boost your overall health, mood, and energy levels, by supplying necessary nutrients to your body. Various studies have proved the effectiveness of the ingredients used in this supplement.

A 2010 study on the benefits of chromium picolinate says, “Purported benefits of supplementation include increased lean body mass, decreased body fat, and greater resting energy expenditure.”

According to this 2017 study, alpha lipoic acid can induce fat-burning in the body and result in decreased body mass percentage. The ingredient can burn stored fat and block your sugar cravings to a great extent.

A 2020 study explores the weight loss benefits of L-carnitine, a naturally occurring amino acid present in the PhenQ formula. This amino acid acts as a fat burner and restricts your calorie intake by suppressing your food cravings.

What Can You Expect From PhenQ Weight Loss Pills?

There are many dietary supplements that can help with weight loss. But, the question arises of how effectively these supplements work on your body. Out of many supplements, PhenQ can work wonders on your body by optimizing your weight and offering multiple benefits.

The formulation of these weight loss pills has been done keeping in mind the different needs of different individuals. The ingredients of this supplement carry potential health benefits for your body that can accentuate fat-burning in the body.

PhenQ weight loss supplements are rich in nutrients that can provide your body with the following health benefits.

Reduced Fat Accumulation

PhenQ uses alpha lipoic acid, L-carnitine (naturally occurring amino acid), caffeine, nopal cactus, and many other ingredients to target stored fat in your body. These ingredients work together to block fat production and aid your weight loss process to a great extent.

This weight loss product can help you lose excess body weight without putting in much effort. You simply have to take the supplement on time to lose belly fat and contain fat accumulation in the body.

The formula of PhenQ helps people burn fat even when resting. It boosts your metabolism so that you lose fat in no time.

Fewer Food Cravings

PhenQ is a unique weight loss supplement that helps you lose weight from multiple angles. Apart from facilitating fat-burning in your body, it helps to reduce your food and sugar cravings so that it stops fat production at ground level.

When your calorie intake is reduced, you don’t gain weight, and there is no accumulation of extra body fat in your body. It also helps to suppress appetite, which can lead to excess body fat.

The leading cause of obesity is poor eating habits. The supplement motivates you to eat healthy during your weight loss journey, so that fat loss becomes easier for you.

Boost In Overall Muscle Mass

PhenQ is one of the few weight loss supplements that use the benefits of chromium picolinate in its formulation. The ingredient can help remove excess fat from your belly, thighs, and hips by blocking the formation of fat cells.

The supplement enhances your capability to put in more weight loss efforts to achieve your fitness goals. Apart from experiencing fat loss, PhenQ ingredients also help you to build muscle mass.

The supplement helps you to prevent weight gain by losing weight in a short period of time. In the process, the ingredients used in PhenQ also help increase lean muscle mass to achieve your desired body composition.

Higher Energy Levels

These diet pills are rich in nutrients and antioxidants that can benefit your body in multiple ways. Since the supplement can suppress appetite and reduce calorie consumption, you don’t eat enough to sustain high energy levels. However, PhenQ fat burner supplies your body with proper nutrition that can offer you a surge of energy to remain active all day long.

The supplement helps you lose body fat for energy. It facilitates fat-burning in your body, which can help you lose weight without compromising your vitality and vigor.

Since the supplement stops fat production altogether, you don’t feel fatigued or exhausted even after not eating according to your usual diet.

Lower Body Weight

PhenQ uses an ingredient called Nopal cactus which is a special fiber that binds itself to dietary fat and removes it through the normal digestive process. The supplement helps you lose body fat by turning it into energy.

With the help of PhenQ, you can lose excess weight that has been keeping you down with fatigue and stress. The ingredients of PhenQ assist you to burn fat and lose weight by restricting your food cravings and curbing your appetite.

Once you start consuming PhenQ, it helps you prevent weight gain and allows you to sustain high energy levels to participate in physical activities. PhenQ can bring down your overall body weight by supplying nourishment to your body.

Better Mood

You often feel down and depressed during your weight loss journey as you consume fewer calories and your favorite food items. When you are following a healthy diet, you have to give up on delicious dishes. As a result, your mood becomes sour, and you become irritable.

This dietary supplement can help you to deal better with mental fatigue with the help of its effective natural ingredients that support cognitive functions and supply you with positive energy.

PhenQ formula can allow you to experience a positive mood throughout your weight loss journey so that you don’t give up. These fat burner pills supply you with high energy levels that can keep you motivated and active.

How Is PhenQ Different From Other Weight Loss Supplements?

There are many dietary supplements on the market that claim to reduce your weight using a powerful formula. However, most weight loss supplements just make hollow promises and are unable to live up to their claims.

PhenQ, however, is made with a potent combination of metabolism-boosting ingredients in just the right measurements. PhenQ weight loss supplements include a patented a-LACYS RESET®, which has been proven to boost weight loss naturally in several studies.

Apart from providing benefits to your well-being, the supplement also comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee to protect the interests of the users.

Here’s how it is different from other supplements in the weight loss category.

Triggers Natural Thermogenesis

PhenQ uses natural and safe ingredients like essential amino acids, caffeine, chromium picolinate, and Nopal cactus, among many others, to help decrease body fat. Instead of supplying artificial ingredients to your body, the supplement triggers natural thermogenesis by accentuating the fat-burning process.

Some of the ingredients can bind with dietary fat and dissolve it to help you lose fat naturally. PhenQ supports your weight loss journey by providing you with high energy levels and restricting your calorie intake.

Made Using Cutting-Edge Science And Research

Unlike other dietary supplements which are produced in poor-quality conditions, PhenQ is made in clean and safe facilities under strict supervision. The PhenQ formula has been designed using cutting-edge science and research to eliminate stored body fat.

This weight loss supplement uses unique natural ingredients like chromium picolinate, caffeine, capsimax powder, and many others to assist you in fat loss.

Metabolism-Boosting Ingredients

PhenQ uses essential amino acids to transfer fatty acids into the cells to burn fat for energy and accelerate the fat-burning process. The supplement uses other natural ingredients like alpha lipoic acid, chromium picolinate, Nopal cactus, caffeine, and capsimax powder to suppress appetite and restrict sugar cravings.

The supplement blocks fat production and enhances your metabolic rate. These diet pills can keep you active throughout the day.

Improved Recovery After Exercise

One of the most powerful weight loss pills on the market, PhenQ, can promote improved muscle recovery after you participate in strenuous workouts. It provides you with the necessary energy levels to remain active throughout your weight loss journey.

This dietary supplement can provide you with multiple weight loss benefits by switching your body into a fat-burning furnace. PhenQ formula can enable you to engage in high-intensity workouts so that you lose weight easily.

Thousands Of Satisfied Customers

Unlike other weight loss supplements, PhenQ has received thousands of positive reviews from satisfied customers. Many users reported getting fewer food cravings and high energy levels after the consumption of these diet pills during their weight loss journey.

What Do Real Customers Say In Their PhenQ Reviews?

PhenQ has helped thousands of men and women in losing weight and achieve their desired body figure. It can support the weight loss process without compromising your overall health. We found several reviews by real customers on the official website of the supplement.

A user comments in one of the PhenQ reviews, “PhenQ helped me achieve my goals of losing belly fat and love handles as well as improving my body shape.”

Another user shares, “I am the happiest I have been in years. I have dropped three dress sizes in just 12 weeks using PhenQ.”

Ghislain comments on the supplement, “After trying countless diets and lifestyle changes without success, PhenQ helped me lose weight when nothing else worked.”

Is PhenQ Safe And Natural?

Unlike many other dietary supplements, PhenQ only contains natural ingredients in its formulation. The supplement is free from stimulants, gluten, soy, dairy, meat, artificial colors, or GMOs. This means that the PhenQ formula is fit for everyday consumption by an average individual with no serious medical condition.

The supplement contains a potent blend of effective ingredients that can help you burn extra body fat in a short period of time. It blocks fat production by the body so that you don’t put on weight. PhenQ helps people in losing weight by acting as an effective fat burner on their overall weight.

The nutrients from the ingredients of the supplement can help you sustain high energy levels and remain in the fat-burning mode for long hours.

How Much Does PhenQ Cost?

You can find PhenQ weight loss supplements only on its official website. You must not purchase the supplement from any other source as you might get a fake and artificial product. Also, your personal and financial information stays completely safe on the official site as it is properly encrypted.

Each bottle of these diet pills costs $69 on the official site. If you buy the supplement in bulk for added weight loss benefits, you can get it for as low as $42 for each bottle. The makers do not charge any shipping charges. There is free worldwide delivery available on each order.

You can take the supplement in bulk quantities to lose weight over a couple of months.

Money-Back Guarantee

PhenQ diet pills come with a 60-day money-back guarantee on each order. If you are unhappy with the brand’s weight loss supplements, you can contact the company, return the unopened bottles, and claim your refund back.

You can easily avail of the 60-day money-back guarantee if the supplement has not helped you in losing weight. It is important to note that the money-back guarantee is only available on PhenQ’s official website.

Superfoods That Can Help You With Faster Weight Loss:

Following are some of the most beneficial fruits that can truly give your weight loss journey a boost when taken in conjunction with an effective supplement such as PhenQ and rigorous exercise:

Cinnamon

The spice cinnamon comes from the bark of trees grown in Asia. Cinnamon helps regulate blood sugar levels and improves insulin sensitivity.

Research shows that regular consumption of cinnamon reduces belly fat and increases energy expenditure. One study found that consuming 1 gram of cinnamon per day for three months significantly lowered BMI and improved lipid profiles.

Another study found that eating one teaspoon of ground cinnamon before meals increased satiety and decreased food intake. Satiety refers to feelings of being satisfied after eating.

Cinnamon may also help to control blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Both conditions are associated with higher rates of obesity.

Licorice

Licorice root is made from the dried roots of Glycyrrhiza glabra, a perennial herb that grows wild in Europe and North America. Licorice is often used as a sweetener because its sweetness is about 10 times greater than table sugar.

Studies have shown that licorice extract lowers cholesterol levels and prevents gallstones. The active ingredient in licorice is glycyrrhetinic acid, which appears to increase thyroid function.

Licorice may also help to fight diabetes. One study found that people who consumed 2 grams of licorice powder every day had better blood sugar control than those who didn’t consume any licorice.

Other studies suggest that licorice may improve liver function. This could be helpful if you have hepatitis or cirrhosis. These diseases weaken the liver and make it harder for it to process toxins.

Blueberries

Blueberries contain antioxidants called anthocyanins. Anthocyanins appear to protect against heart disease by reducing LDL (bad) cholesterol and increasing HDL (good) cholesterol.

A recent study found that women who ate blueberry-enriched muffins lost an average of 4 pounds over 12 weeks compared to women who ate muffins without blueberries.

Researchers believe that the fiber in blueberries slows digestion so that fewer calories are absorbed into the body. Blueberries also contain pectin, a type of soluble fiber that binds water and creates a gel-like substance in your intestines. Pectin can slow down digestion and reduce appetite.

One study found that eating two cups of fresh blueberries daily reduced waist circumference by up to 6 inches. Waist circumference measures how much fat surrounds your middle. A larger waist indicates a greater risk of cardiovascular problems such as high blood pressure, stroke, and heart attack.

Pomegranates

Pomegranates are native to China and India. They are rich in ellagic acid, a compound that has antioxidant properties.

In one study, participants drank either 8 ounces of pomegranate juice or grapefruit juice twice a day for six weeks. Those who drank pomegranate juice experienced significant weight loss, while those who drank grapefruit juice did not.

The reason why? Researchers think that pomegranate juice contains more polyphenols than grapefruit juice. Polyphenols are compounds that give fruits their color and flavor.

Polyphenols appear to block the ability of insulin to store fat in cells. Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that helps regulate blood sugar. When insulin stores excess glucose in fat cells, this causes weight gain.

In addition to blocking the storage of fat, polyphenols may also promote weight loss by stimulating the release of hormones that burn fat.

Cranberries

Cranberries are tart berries that grow on vines. Cranberries are sometimes referred to as “nature’s candy.”

Cranberries are loaded with nutrients, including vitamin C, potassium, folate, and manganese. Vitamin C boosts immunity and fights infection. Potassium keeps your muscles healthy and strong. Folate promotes cell growth and helps prevent birth defects. Manganese improves bone health.

Several studies show that cranberries may help lower cholesterol. Cranberries contain proanthocyanidins, flavonoids that appear to inhibit the absorption of dietary cholesterol.

Another benefit of cranberries is that they may boost metabolism. Studies show that cranberries may increase levels of thyroid hormone. The thyroid hormone regulates metabolism.

Cranberries have been shown to improve symptoms of urinary tract infections. In fact, some experts recommend drinking cranberry juice when you have a UTI.

Cranberries may also be helpful for people suffering from diabetes. One study showed that cranberry extract improved blood sugar control in diabetic mice.

FAQ

PhenQ can help you lose weight effectively, but people often have many questions about this weight loss supplement. Our research and editorial team has tried answering a few of these questions for our readers.

How Long Will One Bottle Of PhenQ Last?

One bottle of PhenQ contains sixty diet pills. It will last for one month. You get double the pills in PhenQ, more than most other supplements. PhenQ diet pills can help you achieve notable fat loss in just a month.

How Much Weight Can One Lose With PhenQ?

It depends on your weight loss goals. If you take this fat burner supplement and are physically active, you can lose 2 lbs per week. Your weight loss efforts determine how effectively you can burn stored body fat. Once you have achieved your goals, you can stop taking these diet pills. If you regain weight, you can start taking the supplement again.

How To Consume PhenQ?

You can consume one PhenQ diet pill every day with breakfast and lunch, respectively. It is not suggested to exceed the recommended dosage to accelerate the weight loss process. You must not consume PhenQ after 3 pm because it contains caffeine and might interrupt your sleep.

Instead, follow a healthy diet to sustain the fat loss process.

Is PhenQ Fit for Both Men and Women?

PhenQ diet pills can be consumed by both men and women to lose weight. The fat burner supplement carries potential health benefits for all individuals.

Who Should Not Consume PhenQ?

PhenQ must not be consumed by breastfeeding and pregnant women. Only adults must take this supplement. The PhenQ formula is not designed for children or people with existing medical conditions. In such a scenario, it is recommended to consult a licensed health professional.

What Is Thermogenesis?

Thermogenesis is the process of generating heat through metabolism. It occurs naturally in our bodies whenever we perform physical activity.

When you work out, your muscles generate heat. This heat is produced by chemical reactions that occur inside your muscle fibers.

Your body uses this heat to keep itself warm during cold weather.

However, when you take phentermine for weight loss purposes, it causes your body to overheat.

This results in sweating, which leads to dehydration. Because your body has been dehydrated, it becomes more difficult to lose weight.

You also become fatigued more easily because your body needs water to function properly.

How Does Phentermine Work?

Phentermine works by increasing your metabolism. Your metabolism is the rate at which your body converts food into energy.

It is responsible for breaking down carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. When you eat something, your stomach sends signals to your brain telling it what you ate.

The brain then tells your pancreas to release insulin. Insulin helps your cells absorb glucose (sugar) from your bloodstream.

Insulin also increases the amount of sugar stored in your liver and muscles. The increased storage of sugar allows your body to burn calories faster than normal.

When you take a pill like phentermine, it mimics the effect of insulin. This makes your body think that it is starving, so it starts producing more insulin.

As a consequence, your body begins converting more fat into energy.

Is Phentermine Addictive?

Yes, but not in the way most people think. If you use phentermine correctly, it will not affect your ability to control your emotions.

In other words, you won’t feel anxious or depressed after using the drug.

If you do experience negative side effects, such as sweating excessively, you can simply reduce the dosage.

But, if you continue abusing the drug, you could develop an addiction.

Some people report feeling euphoric after taking phentermine. Others say that they feel agitated and restless.

Because of its stimulant properties, some people find themselves unable to sleep.

Can I Take Phentermine With Other Medications?

Phenteramine can be used safely with other prescription medications. However, it should never be taken with any illegal substances.

Mixing different types of medication can cause dangerous interactions. For example, mixing phentermine with alcohol can lead to severe health problems.

Also, combining phentermine with other diet pills may result in adverse effects.

For instance, combining phentermine and ephedrine can cause dangerously high levels of adrenaline in your system.

Ephedrine is a stimulant that speeds up your heart rate and raises your blood pressure.

Adrenaline is a hormone that controls many functions in your body. High levels of adrenaline can make you very nervous and irritable.

Why Are Natural Supplements Better Than Prescription Drugs?

Prescription drugs are designed to treat specific conditions. They usually contain chemicals that have been tested for safety.

However, natural supplements are made from plants and herbs. These products are often less expensive than their pharmaceutical counterparts.

They are also safer and easier to use. Some studies show that natural supplements work better than prescription drugs.

Natural supplements are also free of harmful side effects.

What Is Phentermine Used For?

Phentermine was originally developed as a treatment for obesity. It was approved by the FDA in 1959.

Since then, it has been prescribed to help patients lose weight.

Although it is still available today, it is rarely used anymore. Most doctors now prescribe diet pills that don’t contain phentermine.

PhenQ Reviews – Final Verdict

There are very few supplements that can improve your overall well-being like PhenQ. It contains the right blend of potent ingredients that can assist your weight loss process in a wholesome manner.

When you consume PhenQ, your body burns fat for energy. It helps dissolve fat layers in your body so that you achieve your desired body composition. PhenQ weight loss pills contain scientifically proven ingredients that significantly affect your body weight.

It is important to remember that PhenQ must only be consumed by adults with no underlying medical conditions. If you are skeptical about the consumption of this supplement, consult your doctor and make a conscious choice.