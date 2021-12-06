‘Please help our coach!’ Hockey coach’s life saved by his team

Stephen Gillis coaching youth hockey after receiving life-saving surgery at Vancouver General Hospital. Stephen is now sharing his story as part of VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation’s Angel campaign. Visit vghfoundation.ca/angel-campaign to learn more.

Stephen Gillis loves hockey. The game has always been a part of his life. From his years as a player all the way through to today where he coaches minor hockey. He’s a mentor. A friend to many.

And in 2018, he nearly lost his life.

“I’ve lived with Crohn’s disease for many years and when I became really sick, I thought it was my Crohn’s acting up,” says Stephen. “It was a shock to find out I developed a rare form of kidney disease and lost over 90 per cent of my kidney function. A kidney transplant from a living donor was my only option.”

Stephen needed a new kidney, but a matching donor can be incredibly challenging to find.

When the kids he coaches found out about Stephen’s health, they rallied behind their coach and made a video calling for everyone to get tested to see if they were a match.

The video took the hockey world by storm and went viral. And in the days that followed, an old friend of Stephen’s — Michael Teigen — saw it and decided to get tested.

Michael was a match.

With a donor now available, Dr. David Harriman, transplant urologist at Vancouver General Hospital (VGH), had a chance to save Stephen’s life.

“There’s a lot of challenges with surgery such as this,” says Dr. Harriman. “My fellowship director would always say that transplantation is the ultimate team game – it involves our nurses, housekeeping staff, transplant surgeons, transplant nephrologists … it involves all of us working together to try and optimize the outcome.”

The gift of life

Stephen and Michael’s surgeries were performed at VGH, one of only two hospitals in the province able to perform kidney transplants. As a major provider for solid organ transplants in B.C., and one of the largest in Canada, VGH conducts more than 100 transplants each year.

Under the expert care of Dr. Harriman and his team, the transplant was a roaring success. Both Michael and Stephen had textbook procedures. No complications. And both men felt as well as can be following surgery.

Stephen recovered so well, in fact, he went and coached a game the day after he was released from hospital. It was only five days after his surgery.

“Michael gave me the gift of life,” says Stephen. “It was an amazing, selfless act by a wonderful human being.”

It took a community to save Stephen’s life. It was his angels: from the kids he coached and the remarkable friend who gave an incredibly selfless and life-changing gift, to the health care experts who cared for both of them.

