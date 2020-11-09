Your Blundstones will help you tackle any terrain!

Put Your Best Foot Forward This Fall

How Payton and Buckle has you, and your feet, covered!

What do a bite to eat at your favourite restaurant, a scenic weekend hike and a trip to the park with the kids all have in common?

You can wear your Blundstones to all of them!

An extremely popular shoe choice for all seasons – in fact, they’ve been protecting feet in style for 150 years! – Payton and Buckle is stocking up before the annual Blundstone rush with an array of new styles and colours.

The lean, clean and simple style of the well-known Australian brand has gained it worldwide popularity, and for good reason! The laceless ankle-length boots slide on and follow the natural shape of your foot, helping you put your best foot forward with every step.

So, whether you’re coming in to upgrade your favourite pair of Blundstones or you’re a first-time buyer, here’s why you’re making a great choice:

  1. Durable: Many Blundstone wearers swear by the durability of their favourite pair – even with scratches or scuffs they’re guaranteed to last years! Known for their rugged, tough build, the boots still manage to be light, comfortable, and capable of walking you through all kinds of Canadian weather. The oil-treated leather makes them water resistant and breathable, so rain, shine or snow, your Blundstones have you covered!
  2. Fashionable: Have you ever heard the saying beauty is pain? It couldn’t be further from the truth when it comes to your Blundstones! The patented shock protection system has the boots absorbing impact so your joints and bones don’t have to. And with a wide range of styles, you’re sure to find the right pair for any occasion, to help you look and feel your best!
  3. Versatile: One of the best things about Blundstones is their versatility – you can wear them for virtually whatever you want! With rugged styles fit to tackle tricky terrain and styles sharp enough to pair with a suit, they’re fit for work and play. Even better, the boots are also offered in children’s sizes, so Blundstones can be your entire family’s footwear of choice!

Hop on board the Blundstone boom and head to Payton and Buckle to pick up your pair … your feet will thank you!

