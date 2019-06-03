Quality home furnishings meet huge savings in annual Tent Sale!

These are exciting times for Valley Direct Furniture and their customers.

Not only has the local company added a third store in Abbotsford to better serve Fraser Valley customers, but this week also brings the long-awaited Tent Sale – the week locals look forward to every year!

“Customers start asking early in the year about the Tent Sale, so they’re pretty excited to see what’s available, with many items at savings of 50 per cent or more,” says Langley’s Mark McKinney, owner of Valley Direct Furniture with Tristan and Liam Horner.

Celebrating its 21st anniversary in Langley, Valley Direct hosts the annual sale Tuesday, June 4 to Saturday, June 8. It’s both a thank-you to longstanding customers who appreciate their exceptional furnishings and service, and a welcome to those excited to purchase their first pieces of quality furnishings at terrific savings.

Tents will be set up at Valley Direct’s Outlet Store on 192nd Street, with clearance and sale prices at both locations featuring pieces for just about every room in your home, including those outdoor spaces waiting for the perfect summer-ready sofa. Bedroom suites, sofas, dining room, decor and accent pieces and more – this is your chance for great savings on discontinued lines, one-of-a-kind items and those slightly scratched or dented pieces.

“We’ll also do a floor model clearance at the same time to allow us to freshen up the in-store displays,” Mark adds.

Quality comes first

Great deals aren’t the only reason customers have the annual tent sale on their calendars (although there are some AMAZING deals to be had).

Throughout his years at the helm of Valley Direct, Mark and the team have channelled a philosophy learned early from his grandfather: Quality matters.

For shoppers, that means solid wood construction and genuine craftsmanship, including Stylus sofas, Van Gogh Designs, Canadel birch dining room furniture and LH Imports, all recognized for their design, comfort and construction.

The focus on quality also brings with it a natural commitment to many Canadian brands in addition to a variety of top import lines, and work with a variety of experienced upholsterers and custom shops throughout the Lower Mainland.

See you at the Tent Sale!

Find great deals on your next home furnishings or accessories at this week’s Tent Sale. Look for the tents at the Outlet Store at 5511 – 192 St. in Surrey, or stop by the Langley store at 19853 Fraser Hwy. Need more info? Visit valleydirectfurniture.com.