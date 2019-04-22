RENEW your community with each fill-up

As we all do a little more to reduce our impact on the environment, can you feel good about fuelling up?

You can with 7-Eleven’s RENEW initiative, which launched at stations throughout the Lower Mainland last September.

Inspired by a successful program in the US, every time you fill up your vehicle at 7-Eleven, the RENEW program invests in carbon emissions offset projects such as reforestation, solar power and wind power, offsetting your tailpipe emissions by up to 30 per cent.

“Our customers really appreciate the program and the fact that they don’t have to do anything different to make a difference in their communities,” says Nick Angelo, Sr. Director, Operations, Team Canada.

And what a difference it’s made: Lower Mainland stations recently hit the milestone of 150 million litres of fuel offset!

To put it another way, that’s 27,931 metric tons of CO2 offset – equivalent to powering 1.7 million homes with electricity for a day!

In addition, the program has also planted more than 5,600 trees, including 300 planted in North Vancouver’s Lynmouth Park, Angelo notes.

With 60 locations participating, it’s easy to find a station in your travels, and Angelo is excited about the opportunity to share the program’s success with drivers. “This is a project we feel very passionate about,” he says.

Learn more about the RENEW initiative at 7-elevenrenew.ca, and if you’d like to take your commitment even further, 7-Eleven welcomes volunteers to come help team members at tree planting and beautification projects with TreeCanada.