Save money, time and stress with a summer tune-up on your heating system!

Summer is sizzling and the forecast is full of sunshine. For Chris Milani this weather can only mean one thing: it’s time to check your furnace.

“Most problems arise the first time you turn on your furnace in the fall, after it’s been sitting idle for months. But if you wait until your furnace breaks to make repairs it’s going to be inconvenient, expensive, and potentially dangerous,” he says.

Growing up in the family business, Milani Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning, Chris Milani has seen time and again how regular furnace and boiler maintenance saves families time, money and comfort in the long run. Just like regular car maintenance gives you peace of mind on a road trip, regular heating maintenance gives you peace of mind through the winter .

“Getting tune-up done now will test all your systems and leave you well prepared for the colder weather around the corner.”

3 reasons to tune-up your heating system

Save money: If you wait until your boiler or furnace breaks, you’ll likely incur extra costs. Paying a technician emergency overtime after-hours. Express shipping on spare parts. It’s cost-effective to plan ahead. Not only that, but yearly maintenance will improve your system’s efficiency and lifespan. “Every manufacturer across the board recommends a yearly tune-up. Keeping your system maintained can extend its lifespan by as much as 10 years,” Milani says.

