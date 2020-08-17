A yearly tune-up of your furnace or boiler can save you money, keep you safe, and give you peace of mind through the whole winter. Call Milani Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning to book service today!

Save money, time and stress with a summer tune-up on your heating system!

A yearly tune-up from a trusted technician could help your furnace or boiler last 10 extra years

Summer is sizzling and the forecast is full of sunshine. For Chris Milani this weather can only mean one thing: it’s time to check your furnace.

“Most problems arise the first time you turn on your furnace in the fall, after it’s been sitting idle for months. But if you wait until your furnace breaks to make repairs it’s going to be inconvenient, expensive, and potentially dangerous,” he says.

Growing up in the family business, Milani Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning, Chris Milani has seen time and again how regular furnace and boiler maintenance saves families time, money and comfort in the long run. Just like regular car maintenance gives you peace of mind on a road trip, regular heating maintenance gives you peace of mind through the winter .

“Getting tune-up done now will test all your systems and leave you well prepared for the colder weather around the corner.”

FURTHER READING: From a man with a shovel to 100 trucks: home service through 3 generations

3 reasons to tune-up your heating system

  • Save money: If you wait until your boiler or furnace breaks, you’ll likely incur extra costs. Paying a technician emergency overtime after-hours. Express shipping on spare parts. It’s cost-effective to plan ahead. Not only that, but yearly maintenance will improve your system’s efficiency and lifespan. “Every manufacturer across the board recommends a yearly tune-up. Keeping your system maintained can extend its lifespan by as much as 10 years,” Milani says.
  • Stay safe: Carbon monoxide is an odourless, colourless gas that can cause big problems for you and your family. If your detector isn’t on and your furnace is leaking how will you know if your safe? Milani offers a 24-point inspection for furnaces and a 30-point inspection for boilers to test carbon monoxide detectors, pilot light safety systems and other aspects of your heating system to make sure you’re safe.
  • Stay comfortable: Give yourself peace-of-mind by hiring a Milani technician to inspect your furnace or boiler when it’s convenient, not when it’s cold. “No one wants to wait for a technician at midnight in a cold house!” Milani says. Schedule a tune-up now so you know what to expect this winter, and have a detailed description of your system’s condition. “Our technician will give you additional comments on your system’s age and functionality so you can budget for future costs and know what to expect down the road.”

Give yourself peace of mind this winter! Set up your tune-up with Milani today to take advantage of off-season discounts, including a special promotion for the month of September starting at $99.

Milani recently expanded into Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley so there are technicians nearby ready to help with home and commercial building services. The Main Office in Burnaby at 5526 Kingsway offers a parts department and tool rental company, when physical distancing allows. Have an emergency? Call 604-888-8888.

