Spectacular views and nature’s wonderland await you at this new Maple Ridge development

The exteriors of the homes at Bridal Ridge pay tribute to their spectacular natural environment and include rich accents of wood, stone and shingles, creating a warm and welcoming feel.

Deborah Calahan, VP of Sales and Marketing for Morningstar Homes, says “its proximity to nature, spectacular views and extensive trail network make this new housing development in Maple Ridge feel like North Shore Living!”

The Bridle Ridge development is being completed on a breathtakingly beautiful, 84-acre parcel of land in the coveted Silver Valley area of Maple Ridge. Undeveloped land at Bridle Ridge has been gifted to the City of Maple Ridge as a conservation area, which will be preserved in perpetuity. These areas will remain undisturbed as forest, creeks and riparian areas.

“We’ve designed walkways within this naturally beautiful neighbourhood to connect you to an extensive trail network system so you’ll be able to walk, run, hike or bike right from your very own front door,” says Calahan. “Imagine, your morning ride without even having to strap a bike onto the back of your car!”

But wait, there’s more! Morningstar has built a playground and park in the heart of this neighbourhood where kids will develop life-long friendships while parents share a morning coffee. And for those that like to wander, the stunning Anderson Creek Waterfall is just a stone’s throw away.

Open-concept plans include huge kitchen islands meant for eating, entertaining or just hanging out together.

Calahan says the surrounding panoramic views embrace the valley’s scenic cranberry fields, tree-lined hills and majestic mountains, all of which are highlighted by the extra-large windows throughout each home, allowing for an abundance of natural light.

Window seats are not just found in the master bedroom anymore, but are included wherever design allows and can be found in most bedrooms and some living and dining room areas as well. “This feature makes an ordinary room extraordinary because it gives the room a custom look and elevated liveability,” says Calahan.

Each of the three or four-bedroom, 3,000+ square-foot homes boast open-concept plans and include huge islands meant for eating, entertaining or just hanging out together, making kitchens and living rooms optimal for families to enjoy.

Vaulted ceilings make each home feel luxurious, while the master bedroom retreats include a sitting room, walk-in closet and spa-like ensuite. An attached double-car garage makes for easy access in and out of your home and fully fenced rear and side yards provide added safety and privacy.

Buyers can choose to finish the basement now or wait until there’s a need for additional space. Playroom, home office, mortgage helper or perhaps parents or grandparents who want to make this space their own – the possibilities are endless.

“The demand for single-family homes is high and we are proud to bring options that suit many different lifestyles and life-stages,” says Calahan.

Two of the four fully furnished show homes will be ready for viewing during the grand opening Oct. 24, but due to social distancing protocols, appointments are necessary. As well, virtual tours of both show homes will be unveiled on the same day. For more information call 604-479-4777 or email Rettie at redgren@mstarhomes.com.

