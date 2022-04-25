Spring has arrived … and so has the Ridge Meadows Home Show!

A full weekend of events also includes Family Fest, food trucks and more, April 29 to May 1

The Ridge Meadows Home Show returns to the Planet Ice and the Maple Ridge Fairgrounds April 29 to May 1, with hundreds of booths showcasing everything from home decor and kitchen renovations to solutions for your garden. The adjacent Family Fest offers additional fun for the whole family.

With the arrival of the spring renovation, home improvement and garden season, you know the Ridge Meadows Home Show won’t be far behind!

Hosted by the Ridge Meadows Home Show Society at the Planet Ice and the Maple Ridge Fairgrounds April 29 to May 1, the show features hundreds of booths showcasing everything from home decor and kitchen renovations to solutions for your garden.

And with plenty of fun for the whole family thanks to partner events like Family Fest, the Psychic Fair, the Monster Foam Party and an interactive bee exhibit from Golden Meadows Honey Farm, it’s clear why this is a favourite event on the spring calendar.

“People are excited to be out doing things again, whether that’s finding solutions for their home projects or enjoying a little hands-on fun at the Family Fest,” says Graham Vanstone, executive director of the show that has delighted visitors for more than 30 years. “And I think both the exhibitors and the general public are looking forward to connecting with their community again.”

From kitchen cooking displays to fabulous food trucks to an array of entertainment, including the team from Blue Crane Contortion and Acrobatics, there’s lots of fun to be had at this weekend’s Ridge Meadows Home Show and Family Fest!

To help you plan your visit, here’s a look at what’s happening across the three days:

At the Home Show – With admission just $5 for singles and $8 for families, find everything you need to renovate, decorate and landscape your home. Stop in at the cooking section, see what’s new in health, beauty and fitness, and be sure to check out the marketplace for great gadgets and home essentials. To visit – Sponsored by Envision Financial and welcoming an array of new exhibitors and returning favourites, your how-to professionals will be on hand Friday, from 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and remember: parking is always FREE! Fun for the family – Let the kids burn off a little steam at Family Fest, sponsored by Haney Builders Supplies. Featuring FREE admission and a tonne of fun, enjoy stage entertainment, a carnival and midway, hands-on activities and more. You’re also invited to cool off with a complimentary skate, included with your home show admission, courtesy of the City of Maple Ridge and R.G. Properties: Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your own skates or rentals will be available for a fee. Fabulous food trucks – After you’ve worked up an appetite planning your spring projects, stop by the on-site Food Truck Festival, where you’ll find a selection of the region’s go-to street foods and sweet treats. More fun for grown-ups – In case you need more reasons to visit, don’t miss the displays just outside the Planet Ice main entrance, including ATVs, motorcycles and boats from GA Checkpoint. And for anyone who’s lived through the drywall dust of a renovation, the Reno Hideaway – a fully outfitted RV from DMC Contracting – is a must-visit!

Beyond hosting a weekend full of opportunities for homeowners and families, as a non-profit organization, the Ridge Meadows Home Show Society is also committed to giving back, and has invested close to $200,000 in grounds and facility improvements to the fairgrounds, Planet Ice and the curling rink over the years, in addition to operating a robust student volunteer and mentorship program.

To learn more including a full schedules of show weekend activities, visit ridgemeadowshomeshow.com

