In addition to its RV sites, the shared interest lakefront development boasts 20 cabin sites, overlooking Sugar Lake. With available sites ranging from 3,197 sq.ft. to 5,500 sq.ft., your go-to vacation destination will be waiting whenever it’s time for a getaway.

In addition to its RV sites, the shared interest lakefront development boasts 20 cabin sites, overlooking Sugar Lake. With available sites ranging from 3,197 sq.ft. to 5,500 sq.ft., your go-to vacation destination will be waiting whenever it’s time for a getaway.

Summer is sweet at Sugar Lake (and winter’s pretty cool, too!)

Year-round memories await at your lakeside Okanagan cabin

Emerging from winter, you may be dreaming of a vacation with sunny skies, warm water and beach-side barbecues. But really, isn’t a vacation property providing four-season enjoyment the best investment for you and your family?

Better yet is a getaway that is easy to access… welcome to Sugar Lake!

Located less than an hour east of Vernon, less than two hours from Kelowna and just a six-hour drive from the Fraser Valley, this year-round vacation destination is ideal for both long-weekends and extended escapes.

Boasting all of the benefits of the larger Okanagan and Shuswap lakes – swimming, paddling, water sports, or simply doing nothing at all – pristine Sugar Lake offers one unique difference: no crowds even during the busiest holiday weekends. Build a cosy cabin for two or a space to welcome the whole family, either way you’ll be just steps from the water, and everything else this inviting community has to offer.

Welcome fall with fishing trips, hiking and mountain biking, before winter brings snowshoeing, snowmobiling, a soak in the hot springs at Nakusp and trips to the Silver Star ski resort.

This is the stuff family memories are made of!

The location you’ve been dreaming of

In addition to its RV sites, the shared interest lakefront development boasts 20 cabin sites, overlooking Sugar Lake. With available sites ranging from 3,197 sq.ft. to 5,500 sq.ft., your go-to vacation destination will be waiting whenever it’s time for a getaway.

Amenities include an expanded boat dock with seasonal boat slips for rent, protected swimming area and beach, and Sugar Lake Lodge and Bistro. Find additional offerings just 14km north at the village of Cherryville.

The getaway you want, when you want it

Recognizing that recreational property owners want to know their property is safe and secure even when they’re not visiting, the Sugar Lake team offers year-round security and snow removal.

If you choose to include your cabin in the rental pool when not using it yourself, the team also oversees all those logistics, and if you ever change your mind, withdrawing your cabin from the rental pool is just as easy.

Because bank financing for recreational properties can be a challenge, the Okanagan-based development group also offers vendor financing, meaning those sweet family memories are closer than ever!

Explore the possibilities sugarlakelife.ca or email info@sugarlakelife.ca

Sugar Lake is just as sweet in winter, with a variety of cool-weather activities to enjoy.

Sugar Lake is just as sweet in winter, with a variety of cool-weather activities to enjoy.

Impressive West CoastOkanaganOutdoors and Recreationrecreation

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows MP votes no to NDP Pharmacare bill

Maple Ridge city councillor disappointed

.
SHARE: Stunning vistas of Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

City hall is asking for public input on its greenhouse gas reduction plans.
Maple Ridge wants citizen input on greenhouse gas targets

City hall to host an online webinar on Thursday

Pitt Meadows United Church has a new Expression Station, to create a record of people’s feelings during this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Special to The News)
Closed by COVID-19, Pitt Meadows church offers Expression Station

Say what you need to say in this pandemic time, offers United Church

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 28

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

A health worker holds a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to members of the police at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Mainz, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate, start with the vaccination of police officers in internal police vaccination centers. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP)
B.C. officials to unveil new details of COVID vaccination plan Monday

Seniors and health-care workers who haven’t gotten their shot are next on the list

(Pixabay)
Host fined $2,300 for flouting COVID rules after Vancouver police break up gender reveal party

Police said party host showed ‘terrible judgement’

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by Tofino RCMP in Opitsaht. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man shot and killed by RCMP near Tofino, police watchdog investigating

Investigation underway by Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia.

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s compromise on in-person worship at three churches called ‘absolutely unacceptable’

Would allow outdoor services of 25 or less by Langley, Abbotsford and Chilliwack churches

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Baldy Mountain Resort was shut down on Saturday after a fatal workplace accident. (Baldy Mountain picture)
70-year-old man killed in a workplace accident at Okanagan ski resort

BC Coroner and WorkSafe BC are investigating

Alina Durham, mother of Shaelene Bell, lights candles on behalf of Bell’s two sons during a vigil on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO and PHOTOS: Candlelight vigil for missing Chilliwack woman sends message of hope

Small group of family, friends gathered to shine light for 23-year-old mother Shaelene Bell

Jasmine and Gwen Donaldson are part of the CAT team working to reduce stigma for marginalized groups in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Jasmine’s story: Stigma can be the hardest hurdle for those overcoming addiction

Recovering B.C. addict says welcome, connection and community key for rebuilding after drug habit

A Vancouver restaurant owner was found guilty of violating B.C.’s Human Rights Code by discriminating against customers on the basis of their race. (Pixabay)
Vancouver restaurant owner ordered to pay $4,000 to customers after racist remark

Referring to patrons as ‘you Arabs’ constitutes discrimination under B.C.’s Human Rights Code, ruling deems

Most Read