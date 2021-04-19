If you’ve been looking to invest in a customer-centric and proven brand, now is the time to consider an M&M Food Market franchise in Maple Ridge.

The Future is FROZEN! M&M Food Market Franchise Opportunities

 M&M Food Market is an iconic and trusted Canadian brand well-known for its high-quality foods. Since the first store opened in Kitchener, Ontario in 1980, M&M Food Market has become Canada’s leading retailer of frozen foods with more than 1,500 locations across the country.

A lot has changed over the past 40 years, and M&M Food Market has had to adapt and respond to economic downturns, changing consumer tastes, and an increasingly competitive retail environment. It’s these experiences and lessons that have positioned M&M Food Market as a strong and resilient franchise opportunity even as the future remains uncertain and volatile for many businesses.

If you’ve been looking to invest in a customer-centric, and proven brand, now is the time to consider an M&M Food Market franchise in Maple Ridge.

Adapting to a Changing Market to Better Serve Canadians

The most recent changes to M&M Food Market started with a significant rebranding and repositioning campaign in 2016. After updating the name to reflect the wider range of products, M&M Food Market introduced a modern store design, new packaging, eCommerce and online ordering functionality, and newly trained in-store Meal Advisors to provide better customer service.

These changes make it easier and more convenient for customers come into the store, discover new products, and make fast, delicious, home-cooked meals for their families after a busy day.

They also revamped their entire food portfolio, becoming the only national food retailer in Canada with absolutely no artificial colours, flavours, or sweeteners in any of their more than 450 products.

A Commitment to a Safe and Comfortable Shopping Experience

This long history of adapting to change meant that M&M Food Market was well-positioned to respond to the sudden and rapid impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As an essential service, M&M Food Market has remained open and operating in local communities across Canada, providing an alternative to restaurants as Canadians cook more meals at home and look for other ways to celebrate with family and friends.

From the beginning, M&M Food Market has implemented strict national cleaning and sanitization procedures at all stores. Physical distancing, protective shields, curbside pick up and other measures have also been implemented at all locations so customers can shop in a safe, comfortable, and consistent environment no matter which location they visit.

The last year has also seen a rapid increase in the use of online services such as pick up and delivery where available through InstaCart. In response, M&M Food Market continued to optimize online ordering and curbside pickup to support the Maple Ridge market and investigating ways to possibly expand into delivery services.

In support of franchise partners, M&M Food Market has taken steps to ensure the safe and consistent supply of products to their stores across the country. They are working with supply chain partners to meet increased demand and minimize disruption to inventory so that stores are well-stocked and products are available when customers come through the door.

Through it all, M&M Food Market has remained an active member of the communities they operate in. Franchise Partners are working with local charities and community groups, and during the pandemic M&M Food Market worked with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada and HelpAge Canada to help those most affected by the pandemic.

A Franchise Opportunity Well Positioned for the Future

While the past year has seen a lot of economic uncertainty, M&M Food Market remains a strong, stable, and resilient opportunity for Franchise Partners. As a recognized brand that offers an essential service to millions of Canadians, M&M Food Market Franchise Partners have been able to make it through the downturn and come out the other side stronger and better positioned for the future.

Real Food for Real Life. A Real Opportunity! Please contact Sebastien Cardozo (sebastienc@mmfoodmarket.comor 905-814-2349) to inquire further about the opportunity to own the M&M Food Market store Maple Ridge!

