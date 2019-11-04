The holidays start at the West Coast Christmas Show!

Entertaining will be a breeze with the home décor and gourmet food products on offer at the West Coast Christmas Show and Artisan Marketplace.

Bigger and better than ever, visit Nov. 15 to 17 at Tradex

What’s on your Christmas list?

No matter what has captured your imagination, chances are you’ll find it – and something special for just about everyone on your list – at the 12th annual West Coast Christmas Show and Artisan Marketplace!

With more than 300 vendors – including 170+ select artisans – coming to Abbotsford’s Tradex Nov. 15 to 17, this is where your holiday shopping begins and ends.

“For a lot of people, the show has become a real tradition – the kick-off to their holiday season,” says show producer Heather Angeard. “With the festive sights and sounds, the free seasonal entertainment, and so many unique gift ideas, this really is a highlight on the holiday calendar.”

Here’s a look at why this year’s West Coast Christmas Show is a must-visit:

Entertaining Ideas: With your favourite holiday music in the air, and the lights and decorations all around, the atmosphere itself is amazing. The brand new community stage will host a full schedule of entertainment, including local bands and the Royal City Youth Ballet, performing a selection from their Nutcracker! New & Notable: The Community Stage isn’t the only new feature this year. As the show continues to grow, a new exhibitor space in Hall A, “It Takes a Village,” features emerging artists and others whose talents support women, children and others in developing parts of the world. Welcome Home: Beyond your holiday gift-giving, discover everything you need to create the holiday home of your dreams, including a nursery area from 99 Nursery and Florist filled with every manner of floral and live seasonal greenery. And when it comes to entertaining, find inspiring ideas around every corner, from gourmet food treats to practical advice from the pros on the Home for the Holidays Stage. Local and Handmade: For something truly unique, browse the booths of over 170 artisan exhibitors, where you’ll find local, handmade goods from designers and makers you can speak with directly. Macrame, stained glass, jewellery, speciality ingredients for the kitchen … you’ll find it here, and so much more! Something for Everyone: Who’s on your list? From camping gear to specialty grooming, discover something special for the man on your list. For the younger set, there’s books, toys, activity kits – a vast selection for the young and young at heart! Kids’ Stuff: As a truly family-friendly event, you’ll find lots to entertain the kids! Visit with Santa Claus, stop by the cookie decorating station, and visit with the Fraser Valley Bandits players. Community Connections: Stroll the Festival of Trees to be inspired for your own decorating and support some of the many organizations hard at work in your community. Chance to WIN: Don’t miss your chance to win great prizes in the Ugly Christmas Sweater contest!

Plan your visit

• Take your time. With free parking courtesy of the show management, and free re-entry, you have all the time you need to browse, share gift ideas with your family, and find that just-right gift for someone special (including YOU!).

• Visit the West Coast Christmas Show Friday, Nov. 15 from 1 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Purchase tickets online to save $1 on regular and senior admission ($9 and $8 after discount) and avoid line-ups at the door. Youth to age 16 are free with accompanying adult.

See you there!