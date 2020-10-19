The people make this residence ‘home’ for Maple Ridge senior

The not-for-profit Christopherson House welcomes individuals and couples

A resident at the welcoming, 55+ Christopherson House for 18 months now, Lorna Rousseau appreciates her roomy suite, the building’s recent updates and how easy it is to walk to local amenities, but especially the friendly people.

Lorna Rousseau lived and raised her children in Maple Ridge before retiring with her husband to the Sunshine Coast. When the time came to be back closer to necessary services – and to her grandchildren! – it just made sense to return to the community she knew so well.

She found her home at Christopherson House – formerly Legion House.

A resident at the welcoming, 55+ building for 18 months now, Lorna appreciates her roomy suite, the building’s recent updates and staff’s attention to cleanliness, in addition to how easy it is to walk to local amenities. And when she needs to connect for trips farther afield, those rides are also easy to arrange with the residence’s convenient location.

But No. 1 on her list of what Lorna loves about living at Christopherson House is the people.

“I really like the staff – they have been absolutely wonderful,” she says.

The newest addition for Columbus Charities Association, a local non-profit that’s operated in the Greater Vancouver area for 50 years, the residence is an inviting Craftsman-style building with 19 secure, one-bedroom independent living suites, each with its own patio.

The amenities residents want – and the details they appreciate

Welcoming both singles and couples age 55+, residents enjoy a variety of amenities and services, including dietician-designed meals and hydro included in their $1,895 monthly rent. An onsite amenity room welcomed residents for activities and a bus is available for regular outings.

Residents also appreciate the inside scooter parking with recharging station and complimentary laundry machines, along with housekeeping and linen service available for a fee.

To further support residents, Christopherson House has also aligned itself with the local Independence Matters Support Services, offering non-medical care and companionship that helps seniors and others continue living independently in their community.

Understanding that safety is also essential, the secure building is accessed through a key fob, with individual residences also securely locked. “I feel safe and secure in my home, which is so important,” Lorna says.

To arrange a tour today of Christopherson House, at 11797 Burnett St. in Maple Ridge, call 604-250-6444. To learn more about the residential opportunities at Columbus Charities Association’s eight properties around the Lower Mainland and BC, visit colchar.org.

maple ridgeSeniorsseniors housing

 

Christopherson House – formerly known as Legion House – offers 19 one-bedroom independent living suites in Maple Ridge.

An inviting Craftsman-style building, Christopherson House offers independent living suites, each with its own patio.

