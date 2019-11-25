The uncertainty is long gone. Now this gardening business is ready to celebrate!

Green thumbs-up to this family business with deep roots in Port Coquitlam

When Wim Vander Zalm remembers the beginnings of Art Knapp Port Coquitlam 30 years ago, it is as if those early days are blanketed in fog.

Fog rolled off the moist farmer’s fields that surrounded the store back in 1989, and it crept into his confidence as well.

“It seemed like we were in fog for months on end. I remember questioning the purchase of the property when we’d finish a day often with less than $20 in sales. They were scary times.”

After 30 years in business the fog and uncertainty has lifted and Vander Zalm is ready to celebrate, hosting a two-day Anniversary sales event.

Deep roots, fresh shoots

Wim Vander Zalm and co-owner Rose Vander Zalm have seen a lot of changes over three decades in business, but they’re also very proud of how much has stayed the same.

“We have staff who’ve been here for over 20 years,” says Rose, “People come into the store and see familiar faces. It feels more like family.”

Wim is filled with gratitude for the thousands of loyal customers who’ve voted Art Knapp Best in BC and best in the Tri Cities year after year.

“We have some customers who had their wedding flowers designed by us and now come in with their grandkids,” he says.

From old oak trees to young sprouts, people of all ages love dropping by the store for a little tranquility.

“It is very much an experience shopping here,” says Rose.

Wim agrees.

“It’s an escape. With something new to see every season!”

In recent years millennials have dug into tropical houseplants in a big way. Wim has noticed that they have very specific tastes, and they bring a lot of enthusiasm to the many benefits of plants as well.

“Every year there’s a new house plant that’s all the rage, but they’re not just following trends. They recognize the benefits of houseplants as well.”

Haul out the Holly

In honour of 30 years, Wim and Rose Vander Zalm are hosting a two-day celebration in their Port Coquitlam store. Stop by on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 for 20% off storewide, draws to win some great prizes, free samples, and more. Keep an eye on their Facebook and Instagram pages for the latest on what’s in store.

Catch the Christmas spirit by browsing their huge selection of live Christmas trees, ornaments, table settings, and festive lights. Shop off-line to experience their holiday décor and first class customer service in-store!