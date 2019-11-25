Wim and Rose Vander Zalm want to thank the community for supporting Art Knapp Port Coquitlam for 30 years. Visit the store on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 for sales and other festive customer appreciation.

The uncertainty is long gone. Now this gardening business is ready to celebrate!

Green thumbs-up to this family business with deep roots in Port Coquitlam

When Wim Vander Zalm remembers the beginnings of Art Knapp Port Coquitlam 30 years ago, it is as if those early days are blanketed in fog.

Fog rolled off the moist farmer’s fields that surrounded the store back in 1989, and it crept into his confidence as well.

“It seemed like we were in fog for months on end. I remember questioning the purchase of the property when we’d finish a day often with less than $20 in sales. They were scary times.”

After 30 years in business the fog and uncertainty has lifted and Vander Zalm is ready to celebrate, hosting a two-day Anniversary sales event.

Deep roots, fresh shoots

Wim Vander Zalm and co-owner Rose Vander Zalm have seen a lot of changes over three decades in business, but they’re also very proud of how much has stayed the same.

“We have staff who’ve been here for over 20 years,” says Rose, “People come into the store and see familiar faces. It feels more like family.”

Wim is filled with gratitude for the thousands of loyal customers who’ve voted Art Knapp Best in BC and best in the Tri Cities year after year.

“We have some customers who had their wedding flowers designed by us and now come in with their grandkids,” he says.

From old oak trees to young sprouts, people of all ages love dropping by the store for a little tranquility.

“It is very much an experience shopping here,” says Rose.

Wim agrees.

“It’s an escape. With something new to see every season!”

In recent years millennials have dug into tropical houseplants in a big way. Wim has noticed that they have very specific tastes, and they bring a lot of enthusiasm to the many benefits of plants as well.

“Every year there’s a new house plant that’s all the rage, but they’re not just following trends. They recognize the benefits of houseplants as well.”

Haul out the Holly

In honour of 30 years, Wim and Rose Vander Zalm are hosting a two-day celebration in their Port Coquitlam store. Stop by on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 for 20% off storewide, draws to win some great prizes, free samples, and more. Keep an eye on their Facebook and Instagram pages for the latest on what’s in store.

Catch the Christmas spirit by browsing their huge selection of live Christmas trees, ornaments, table settings, and festive lights. Shop off-line to experience their holiday décor and first class customer service in-store!

 

Wim and Rose Vander Zalm want to thank the community for supporting Art Knapp Port Coquitlam for 30 years. Visit the store on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 for sales and other festive customer appreciation.

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Operation Red Nose Ridge Meadows set to go this Friday

ORN is entering its 12th year servicing Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The Wiz meets Green Day in Maple Ridge production

Garibaldi secondary takes on the 1978 musical The Wiz

Maple Ridge Vicuña studio holds annual Winter sale

Vicuña studio features the works of artists with disabilities

Maple Ridge seniors theatrical group needs more male singers

Variety Plus runs out of the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society Seniors Activity Centre

Maple Ridge seniors helping Santa

Giving to seniors at risk in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Grey Cup halftime performer Keith Urban curious about Canadian Football League

Previous Grey Cup halftime performers include Alessia Cara, Shania Twain, OneRepublic, Fall Out Boy

Blue Bombers beat Tiger-Cats 33-12 to win 107th Grey Cup

Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg to first title since 1990

New foreign minister presses for Canadian detainees with China counterpart

Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig have been in Chinese prisons for almost a year

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Vancouver’s downtown

Police said this was the city’s twelfth motor vehicle death of the year

Jupiter and Venus to meet in the night sky as rare conjunction occurs

The two planets will meet in the southwestern sky

Ottawa to argue appeal of tribunal order to compensate First Nations children

Assembly of First Nations estimated that 54,000 children and payment would exceed $2 billion

Canadian universities failing to protect athletes from abusive coaches, students say

The fight is part of a movement to end so-called ‘old-school’ coaching techniques that experts say are abusive

VIDEO: Giants down Oil Kings in overtime thriller

Justin Sourdif made the crucial score

Don’t eat romaine grown in Salinas, California, Canadian officials warn

This is the fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce in the last two years

Most Read