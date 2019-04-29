Payton and Buckle Fine Footwear owner John Laanstra encourages you to stop by any of their stores in the Fraser Valley and try out one of the many lightweight models in Clarks’ Cloudsteppers line.

Walking on air is a breeze in spring and summer

Feel the comfort of Clarks Cloudsteppers for yourself at Payton and Buckle

When it comes to spring and summer casual footwear, comfort is the key.

As the temperature rises, you want a shoe you can easily put on or take off, whether you’re wearing socks or not. Even if you’re fond of wearing slip-ons and casual lace-up shoes in the cooler months, having a light, comfortable shoe that feels as if you’re walking on air is a treat, says John Laanstra, owner of Fraser Valley shoe experts Payton and Buckle Fine Footwear.

Clarks’ casually fashionable Cloudsteppers line fits the bill for many women and men in that regard, he adds.

“One of the first shoe descriptions people ask for when they come in is that they’re looking for something lightweight, with a lot of choices of colours,” he says. “And the name really fits; it’s like you’re standing on clouds when you’re wearing them.”

If you’re a Clarks fan, you’ll love these

Across their product line, Clarks shoes are known for durability and comfort. Cloudsteppers, available in many different models and colours for men and women, are made with that same attention to detail. They’re perfect for that summer holiday if you’re expecting to do a lot of walking, or simply for relaxing around home, the lake or even at work.

You’ve got more choices

Laanstra has worked with Clarks for many years and has seen them expand their product line in that time, especially in the area of casual shoes. The emergence and expansion of the Cloudsteppers line offers you a way to know even more that you’re getting a shoe that combines traditional Clarks comfort with spring and summer styles that help finish off a variety of looks, from sporty to casual dress.

Stop by for a “test-walk”

There’s nothing like trying on a pair of shoes for size and feeling how well they fit. While you can glimpse available styles online before you come by, staff at all three Payton and Buckle store invite you to stop in and feel the comfort of Clarks Cloudsteppers on your feet in real time.

Find your favourite footwear store

No matter where you are in the Fraser Valley, you can check out the selection of Cloudsteppers at a Payton and Buckle location not far away. Visit them on South Fraser Way in Abbotsford, Wellington Avenue in Chilliwack or Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows. You can also follow Payton and Buckle on Facebook and Instagram.

 

There are many styles of women’s and men’s shoes in Clarks’ Cloudsteppers line. Payton and Buckle owner John Laanstra says walking in them really does feel like you’re ‘walking on air.’

